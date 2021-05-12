Bantam Vape to Exhibit at Tobacco Plus Expo 2021

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Vape, LLC is excited to announce its participation in the Tobacco Plus Expo 2021. The three-day, business-to-business tobacco, alternative and vapor trade show will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 12-14. Bantam will be located in booth No. 7033.

During the event, Bantam will showcase its wide array of artisanal flavors including Sour Strawberry, Jasmine Milk Tea and Butterscotch.

"Bantam is looking forward to participating again as an exhibitor at the Tobacco Plus Expo." Tweet this All of Bantam’s flavors are backed by science, manufactured in certified clean rooms and undergo rigid testing and analysis, resulting in smooth, clean-tasting e-liquids, making Bantam Vape your coil’s best friend.

"Bantam is looking forward to participating again as an exhibitor at the Tobacco Plus Expo. We will be sharing our science-backed, PMTA-filed flavors with buyers and will have brand reps at the event to answer questions face-to-face," said Bantam Director of Sales Michelle Gottlich. "TPE poses an exciting opportunity to share our high-quality products with other established leaders in the vaping category."

Bantam's flavors are backed by science, manufactured in certified clean rooms and undergo rigid testing and analysis, resulting in smooth, clean-tasting e-liquids, making Bantam Vape your coil's best friend. Additionally, the brand's Premarket Tobacco Product Application is queued for formal scientific review with the Food and Drug Administration, which will ensure the long-term marketing and sale of its e-liquids.

For more information on the Tobacco Plus Expo, visit www.tobaccoplusexpo.com.

About Bantam Vape

Bantam is a North Carolina-based e-liquids brand founded by vapers for vapers. Bantam operates to market the best possible flavors backed by science. Recognized by Vaping360 as one of the best nicotine salts on the market, Bantam attributes its success to its authentic and artisanal flavors developed by flavorists and chemists with decades of combined experience. Bantam Vape is your coil's best friend. For more information, visit www.bantamvape.com.

SOURCE Bantam Vape, LLC.