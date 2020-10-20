Bantec, in Conjunction with CleanSmart Brings Innovative Disinfectant and Ongoing Protection Process to the Covid-19 Fight

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, in concert with its partner, CleanSmart, introduces a new and innovative process to help combat Covid-19.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "With our partner CleanSmart, we believe that we can now offer a fully complete, innovative 3-step process for combating Covid-19 in office buildings and factories.

For Step 1, we clean and disinfect with CleanSmart's EnviroPro™, an EPA registered disinfectant that has met the EPA's criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes the disease Covid-19. Unlike other cleaning products, EnviroPro™ is non-toxic and does not leave a residue that allows viruses to thrive.

Next, we install energy saving LED lights with UVA diodes, strategically located throughout a facility for maximum benefit. Unlike UVC lighting, which can be harmful to people in the area, low levels of UVA lighting have long been found to be safe (in bug lights, for example). The UVA lighting is installed to help activate PURETi, the 3rd and final step in our process.

For Step 3, we spray PURETi, a light activated, water based, TiO2 solution, onto the walls, ceiling, and windows that transforms those treated surfaces into self-cleaning, bio-protective, air purifiers. When the UVA light hits the PURETi treated surface, there is a photocatalytic reaction that helps breaks down VOCs, small particulates, and POCs in the air and on surfaces. This results in a dramatic and measurable improvement to indoor air quality and a reduction in airborne disease vectors."

Fred Schimanski, CEO of CleanSmart, stated: "The potential for using TiO2 to cleanse air and surfaces has been recognized for decades. Recently, ThinkLite, an innovative technology and lighting manufacturer, teamed up with PURETI, a NASA Dual Use Technology Partner and manufacturer of photocatalytic solutions, to create the world's first smart controlled, energy saving, UVA LED lighting system designed to activate PURETi surface treatments on all treated interior surfaces. The ThinkLite UVA LEDs are made to adapt to any ambient temperature that the application needs, from warm yellow to bright white, and can retrofit any traditional light fixture, just like any regular lamp. This makes it possible to enjoy clean indoor air and surfaces always, in a cost-effective manner. The timing could not be better to have an answer for dealing with the current pandemic."

In addition to this process, we offer our customers a TL Flair air safety monitor as a subscription service that continually measures key air quality factors in real time, and reports the findings in a simple way for facilities management and everyone to understand: Excellent, good, moderate, unhealthy or severe, implying the chances of airborne transmission of COVID-19, amongst other viruses and bacteria. ThinkLite and PURETi can also help our customers earn LEED and FitWel points towards securing these important certifications of sustainability

