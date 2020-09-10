Bantec Subsidiary Howco Secures a $100,000 Increase to an Existing Purchase Order to Provide Military Grade Packaging for a Major Aerospace Defense Manufacturer

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and service company, announces that Howco Distributing, its wholly-owned subsidiary, received a $100,000 increase to an existing purchase order to provide military grade packaging for a major aerospace manufacturing company selling military drones, replacement parts and other accessories to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Howco Distributing Co.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated that "Howco possesses a unique competence when it comes to understanding the complexities of the military grade packing requirements found in U.S. Defense contracts. We successfully packaged for thousands of contracts during the past three years. For defense contractors who struggle with these complexities, often making unnecessary mistakes costing valuable time and money, we offer them our expertise allowing them to focus on what is important – making their products better."

Matt Wiles, Bantec's COO, commented, "I could not be more proud of our team for what they have been able to accomplish is such a short period. The packaging and consulting services we are providing are intricate and relieve our customer of a cumbersome task. Our customer, along with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), attribute to Howco an increase in our customer's on-time delivery from 37% to 93%. I am confident we will continue to provide packaging and consulting services for many years to come."

About Bantec

Bantec Inc., a product and service company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for local and state governments and the U.S. Government. It distinguishes itself by establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to its customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated and incentivized workforce.

Forward-Looking Statements

