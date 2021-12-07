Banty CEO Scott Wilson Explains How to Keep Virtual Meetings Productive

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret that in order for any company to become successful, being able to consistently – and effectively – communicate with employees is of the utmost importance. One way that companies can now accomplish this is by using a reputable virtual meetings solution like Banty.

Generally, video conferencing allows for groups – large and small – to have important conversations that can help dictate the future of a company. The challenge, though, is ensuring each and every one of these team video calls winds up being productive.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty Inc.

Banty Inc. Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Wilson, participates in an immense number of virtual meetings each week. Thus, he understands what makes them thrive and what makes them stall. As such, he believes in order to keep these online gatherings productive, the following steps need to be taken:

Have an agenda: Whomever is leading a virtual team meeting should take the time to create a straightforward, yet appropriately detailed agenda ahead of time. This can consist of topics in need of discussion, who will be responsible for addressing which matter, as well as how much time should be allotted to each segment of the meeting. Having these details laid out in an agenda will help participants stay focused and on course

Stress staff punctuality: So many virtual meetings nowadays start late and run long due to invited participants not arriving on time. Most employees do not have time in their schedule for meetings that have to stop and start every time someone enters the call well after it began. When everyone is online when they are supposed to be, a great rhythm is established and a feeling of productivity will exist

Only invite necessary participants: Especially for small companies, having the entire team online for all meetings is attractive. Yes, it promotes company inclusivity, but it harms productivity. By inviting unnecessary participants to a meeting, they are being pulled away from the tasks they've been hired to complete. This disrupts their workflow and will inevitably have a negative influence on whether or not certain deadlines are met

Don't drag on conversations: There can be conversations that need more time to flush out than a virtual meeting allows. When this happens, those either having such conversations – or the person leading the meeting – needs to suggest taking the discussion offline so that the rest of the meeting's topics can be taken care of

"When done the right way, virtual meetings can really help a team experience great productivity," offers Wilson. "To do this, meeting leads, and participants need to respect one another's time, as well as abide by a plan that keeps these calls structured and organized. If this happens, online meetings will bring with them wonderful returns.

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Medical Practices and Virtual Events . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

