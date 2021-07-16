Banty CEO Scott Wilson Shares How to Rebound After a Virtual Meeting Goes Poorly, and Offers Preparedness Tips for an Awesome Meeting

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that virtual meetings have become a regular part of how companies conduct business, chances are not every one you participate in will go according to plan. Tech glitches can occur, and human error, meanwhile, is always an active variable when a group of people congregate for anything.

According to findings from LoopUp, subpar work conferencing practices can lead to losses upwards of $34 billion annually. To see that you are not contributing to such losses, it's important to understand video call technology , and know how to get better at it after a rough virtual meeting performance.

If you have had challenging online meeting experiences, Scott Wilson , Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing service Banty Inc. , recommends taking the following steps in order to up your game:

Take some time to self-reflect: If you feel a meeting has gone poorly, immediately think about what might have gone wrong, then jot those points down. Perhaps you were ill-prepared for the call, or you didn't communicate effectively with other attendees. Either way, acknowledging where you went wrong is the first step to improving your virtual meeting prowess

You may not like all insights, but at least you will have an understanding about what others are seeing from you on a call. More often than not, this type of feedback will help you nail down specific elements of your video call performance that need improvement Look into online tutorials: There are a number of skill development videos and websites online designed to teach people how to get better at virtual meetings . Seriously working with these resources will open up your eyes to methods and strategies you may never have thought about adding to your repertoire

"If you have a bad virtual meeting, don't be overly hard on yourself – this type of thing happens to the best of us," relays Scott. "All you need to do is understand which improvements need to be made, and then try your hardest to make the necessary adjustments. Doing so will help you have better, stronger, video call experiences moving forward."

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses, Enterprise, Medical Practices, Virtual Events, and Personal use.

