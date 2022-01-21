Banty Presents Successful COVID-19 Educational Event 'Let Kids Be Kids'

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, January 19, video conferencing solution and virtual live event producer, Banty Inc. , presented Let Kids Be Kids, an online educational gathering focused on COVID-19's impact on children.

Dr. Martha Fulford presenting at Let Kids Be Kids (January 19, 2022)

Let Kids Be Kids featured a detailed and informative presentation from Dr. Martha Fulford (Infectious Diseases Physician and Associate Professor at McMaster University; Chief of Medicine for the McMaster University Medical Centre - Hamilton Health Sciences), as well as compelling commentary from Dr. Khrista Boylan (Pediatric Psychiatrist and Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioural Neurosciences at McMaster University), as well as moderators Dr. Richard Tytus (Family Doctor; Associate Clinical Professor, Family Medicine at McMaster University) and Dr. Dennis DiValentino (Family Doctor; Assistant Clinical Professor, Family Medicine at McMaster University).

The event touched on several important issues including the mental and emotional toll COVID-19 restrictions have had on children; whether or not schools should continually remain open during the pandemic; and vaccinations.

Separate sessions were held for healthcare professionals and the general public alike. These sessions attracted an international audience of 500+, more than half of which came from the healthcare industry. Together they actively took part in the conversation, thanks to the interactive Q&A discussions moderated by Banty.

In the near-term, Banty will make footage from the Let Kids Be Kids event available online. This will ensure that the significant dialogue featured during this gathering will have the opportunity to live on for years to come.

"I could not be happier with how Let Kids Be Kids turned out," offers Dr. Tytus. "All panelists involved brought with them wonderful pieces of information and insight regarding the impact COVID-19 has had on children. All of which was important for attendees to hear."

He continues: "Banty made it possible for Let Kids Be Kids to put forward a high-quality virtual event in a space that was both engaging and interactive. It cannot be overstated how crucial it is to have an entity like Banty available to healthcare professionals invested in putting forth educational online events."

