Banty.com Makes Video Conferencing Better for Realtors

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banty.com is giving busy realtors an ideal video conferencing solution that keeps them connected with clients throughout any red-hot housing market. With Banty Business virtual meeting rooms, real estate professionals have access to a number of tools designed to keep their deals moving.

Scott Wilson - Banty Co-Founder and CEO

"Despite the many economic challenges brought on by COVID-19, the housing market continues to boom. Everywhere you turn, properties are being bought and sold for record high prices," observes Banty.com CEO and Co-Founder, Scott Wilson. "This means realtors have a ton of deals to navigate and need to find new ways to effectively – yet safely – interact with clients. Banty.com's video meeting platform is here to make that possible."

Banty Business has a number of features that are meant to make video meetings for realtors easy to attend and be productive within. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Realtors who sign up for Banty Business get to create a custom Banty.com URL (i.e., Banty.com/RealtorJohnSmith). This is the link all clients will be sent when it's time for an online appointment to discuss services offered, housing prices, as well as how to go about properly renovating and staging a home for sale.

A Banty.com meeting room can also be used to narrow down how many homes a client needs to visit in-person. As many properties for sale have virtual walkthroughs uploaded to YouTube, an agent can now take these clips and share them with clients in a meeting's video feed. This strategy will make it easy to create a shortlist of homes to physically tour.

All Banty Business meeting rooms are protected by end-to-end encryption technology. This ensures all details discussed here are kept safe and secure.

Stay Personalized and Organized

To make clients feel welcome, all Banty.com video meeting rooms can be personalized with a headshot, company logo, pertinent brokerage information, as well as a realtor bio.

Real estate agents can keep an eye on their many appointments using Banty's intuitive scheduling feature. If they are too busy to do so, an administrative team member can be given permission to access the schedule and see that it remains on track.

All meetings remain private thanks to the anti-interruption door lock feature. This tool will allow a realtor to control who comes into their video call room and when. Those who show up early for a meeting will stay in the virtual waiting room until it is time for their appointment to begin.

Once clients are in the virtual meeting room, the screen share feature is perfect for reviewing significant documentation, analyzing neighbourhood demographics and trends, plus looking at new listings. Meanwhile, all meetings can be recorded. This helps realtors stay on top of specific preferences and requests mentioned by clients.

No matter how busy the housing market might get, Banty.com offers unlimited monthly meetings. As such, if a client requires 5, 10, or even 20 video chats to help them purchase their dream home, this will not put any strain on a realtor's Banty Business account.

What's more, since all Banty meetings can be hosted or attended via any desktop browser, or through Banty's mobile app for iOS and Android devices, getting to an appointment will never be a challenge.

"We understand how important it is for realtors to develop a personal connection with their clients. While the global pandemic has changed how many of us interact with each other on a one-to-one basis, Banty.com is here to make the transition smoother," explains Banty Vice-President, Marc Tytus.

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

For more information, please visit Banty.org/business

About Banty

Banty began as a patient-centered video conferencing platform that helps doctors easily integrate virtual medical appointments into their clinics and practices. Now, Banty also offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses, Enterprise, Virtual Events, and Personal use.



Banty is accessible via any desktop browser, or through dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps. With a wide variety of engaging features geared toward productivity and maintaining personal connections, Banty is the virtual meeting platform that brings the world together through better communication.

