Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Discusses How to Keep Patients Interested in Virtual Care Post-Pandemic

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic, more doctors have started treating patients virtually as a way to respect public health measures, and keep patients safe from infection.

While we cannot predict when COVID-19 will be behind us, we can begin to think of a future in which virtual medicine is the norm for more people.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Banty Inc.

According to findings from Medical Economics, 83% of patients plan to still use telemedicine once the pandemic concludes. That said, in order for that percentage to remain high, physicians need to stay focused on how to keep patients interested in virtual care for years to come.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of virtual medicine solution Banty Inc., is looking forward to a future in which telemedicine plays a prominent role in the lives of patients throughout the world. To see that this happens, physicians should:

Choose the best virtual medicine solution: Banty Medical is an easy and secure telemedicine solution that allows patients and physicians to meet virtually. It features end-to-end encryption in order to keep all interactions private and is HIPAA/PHIPA compliant. Banty Medical does not collect or store information disclosed during virtual doctor appointments. What's more, the custom Banty address (i.e., Banty.com/MyClinic) a clinic gets to create is the only link a patient will need to see their doctor

Embrace future virtual medicine innovations: Technology moves fast and those in the medical community should expect telemedicine to evolve rapidly over time. As such, it is very important for clinics to keep an eye on new and improved features that could add another dimension to a practice's virtual care prowess. Watching these come about, then finding a way to implement them into your clinic, will prove to patients that you always want to give them the best that virtual medicine has to offer

Always keep the clinical team up to speed: As innovations emerge, the clinical team needs to be prepared to learn on the fly. The quicker they are able to adapt to any new technology that's introduced, the better experience patients will receive. If patients always have access to the latest and greatest that virtual medicine has to offer – without any hiccups – they'll remain loyal to the idea of meeting with their doctor online

Focus on expanding your reach: To see that virtual medicine continues to grow, clinics need to do their part in constantly getting new patients to use the telemedicine services being offered. This can be accomplished by a clinic widely promoting the fact it offers telemedicine services, or introducing new patients to the technology.

"Virtual medicine plays a vital role in our lives today, but in order for it to remain that way, medical clinics need to do their part," adds Dr. Tytus. "By clinics constantly embracing and promoting this evolving technology, patients will always have the option of seeing their doctor virtually."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s)

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

