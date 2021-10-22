Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Explains How Doctors Can Ensure Their Video Feed Looks Great During a Virtual Medicine Appointment

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During medical appointments, patients expect their doctor to have a bedside manner that is equal parts informative, communicable, and focused on the matters at-hand. When these appointments are held virtually, the doctor's camera plays a big role in ensuring such tendencies are in full display.

According to the Global Telehealth Survey, 93% of doctors think "that the video quality they deliver via [telemedicine] is critical to the patient experience."

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , regularly sees patients in-person and virtually. He's learned that in order for virtual visits to go well, the doctor's video feed needs to be impeccable. This can be accomplished by:

Having terrific lighting: When a patient is receiving test results, diagnoses, or other pertinent information, they need to be able to see the doctor. To make this possible, all doctors should be cognizant of how bright their room is. If the setting is too dark, better lighting solutions (ideally, LED bulbs and/or fixtures) should be invested in. Another fix is to open the window curtains and allow for natural light to brighten a room

When a patient is receiving test results, diagnoses, or other pertinent information, they need to be able to the doctor. To make this possible, all doctors should be cognizant of how bright their room is. If the setting is too dark, better lighting solutions (ideally, LED bulbs and/or fixtures) should be invested in. Another fix is to open the window curtains and allow for natural light to brighten a room Distraction-free surroundings: During in-person appointments, patients are used to a one-on-one exam room experience free of distraction. For virtual visits, doctors should focus on conducting appointments from a quiet, private space in which interruptions are avoidable. Additionally, while it is nice to have splendid room décor, too much of it could distract the patient from taking in all of the information being presented to them

During in-person appointments, patients are used to a one-on-one exam room experience free of distraction. For virtual visits, doctors should focus on conducting appointments from a quiet, private space in which interruptions are avoidable. Additionally, while it is nice to have splendid room décor, too much of it could distract the patient from taking in all of the information being presented to them Upgrade video conferencing equipment: Sometimes in order for doctor-patient video calls to be at their best, a medical clinic will need to invest in new equipment to deliver the best results. In some instances this could mean a few new computers, while others might just call for the purchase of a handful of modestly priced webcams or tablets

Sometimes in order for doctor-patient video calls to be at their best, a medical clinic will need to invest in new equipment to deliver the best results. In some instances this could mean a few new computers, while others might just call for the purchase of a handful of modestly priced webcams or tablets Remain in the frame: While doctors may need to move around to retrieve notes and/or test results, they should do everything in their power to always be in the picture. This will help patients see that their doctor is paying the utmost attention to them, and will also help them better hear all points being communicated by the physician

While doctors may need to move around to retrieve notes and/or test results, they should do everything in their power to be in the picture. This will help patients see that their doctor is paying the utmost attention to them, and will also help them better hear all points being communicated by the physician Have an excellent Internet connection: Even if all of the boxes above have been ticked, a great doctor-patient video call should have a strong Internet connection. This will prevent conversations from stopping and starting, or potentially cutting out all together

"For virtual visits, patients need to be provided with an environment in which they can both easily see and hear their doctor," adds Dr. Tytus. "Doing so will motivate these patients to continually book virtual medicine appointments."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

