Banxa Holdings Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 20th

TORONTO and MELBOURNE, Australia, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA/OTCQX:BNXAF/FSE:AC00), based in Melbourne and Amsterdam, focused on payments service provider serving the cryptocurrency space, today announced that Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 20th.

DATE: Thursday, May 20th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3vJ3Vof

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

About BANXA

BANXA - Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA/OTCQX:BNXAF/FSE:AC00) is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (eg. USD/CAD to BTC/ETH). Banxa has offices in Australia, the Netherlands and Lithuania. For further information go to www.banxa.com

