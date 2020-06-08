Banyan Medical Systems Providing Virtual Care Technology to Hospitals Applying for COVID-19 Telehealth Program Funding

OMAHA, Neb., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Medical Systems, a next generation healthcare services delivery and technology company, today announces the expansion of its Telehealth Aid Program for Hospitals (TAP4H) by providing its virtual care and telemedicine platform with no upfront costs to eligible hospitals notified of a funding award from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

In response to the pandemic, Banyan Medical Systems launched its TAP4H philanthropic initiative to support hospitals nationwide with virtual care isolation rooms and upwards of $10 million in technology, equipment, staff, and services.

In response to the pandemic, Banyan Medical Systems launched its TAP4H philanthropic initiative to support hospitals nationwide with virtual care isolation rooms and upwards of $10 million in technology, equipment, staff, and services. To-date, over 1,000 isolation rooms have been deployed at health systems throughout the country, including hospitals in states hit hardest by COVID-19, such as California, Michigan, and Florida.

Banyan Medical Systems' platform enables hospitals to quickly adapt by transforming their telemedicine delivery model through virtual care technology within patient rooms to protect staff, limit in-room exposure to coronavirus cases, increase nursing supply and care capacity, and conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies. The virtual care isolation rooms and TAP4H initiative are helping to protect healthcare workers as remote nurses and physicians provide 24-hour monitoring and routine treatment while communicating with patients in real-time—all from a safe distance at remote workstations.

"MarinHealth has been using Banyan Medical Systems' technology platform for several years, then COVID-19 prompted us to expand the functionality so our staff could treat patients while reducing their exposure," said Karin Reese, Chief Nursing Officer and Interim Chief Administrative Officer at MarinHealth. "This fast-moving requirement for virtual care delivery at patient bedsides is essential for health systems across the country to continue providing safe care and protecting staff."

While COVID-19 Telehealth Program recipients await funding, Banyan Medical Systems is deferring all costs associated with deploying its virtual care platform, equipment, and services inside of hospitals until payments are disbursed by the FCC. The company's technology quickly prepares hospitals for the 'new normal' where inpatient care must be delivered both in-person and virtually across COVID-19 patients and non-coronavirus patients.

"The pandemic made providers realize they can deliver quality care without being physically present," said Tony Buda, Founder and CEO of Banyan Medical Systems. "Going forward, virtual care will be even more important for us to continue fighting the spread of the virus and protect healthcare workers, at-risk populations, and non-exposed patients from exposure. Our technology brings together virtual medical professionals with onsite hospital staff to provide the optimal patient experience at the point of need while minimizing physical contact."

In expanding its TAP4H initiative and deferring costs for health systems, Banyan Medical Systems will assist with submission and once awarded COVID-19 Telehealth Program funding, hospitals will receive Banyan Medical Systems' virtual care technology platform to establish isolation rooms for COVID-19 patients or suspected cases, as well as rooms for patients in need of medical care not related to coronavirus.

To be eligible for the TAP4H initiative, hospitals simply need to provide proof that a funding submission has been made to the FCC's COVID-19 Telehealth Program. Alternatively, Banyan Medical Systems can assist health systems in their submission.

The TAP4H offering includes high-fidelity two-way video communication capabilities (Banyan Bridge™), healthcare-specific task coordination software (Banyan Enterprise Workflow Manager™), staff workstations, nurse-call technology, and its expert consultants and technical support. Additionally, hospitals can counter nursing shortages and supplement staff by adding virtual medical professionals onsite and within patient rooms through Banyan Sync™.

To learn more about Banyan Medical Systems and its TAP4H initiative, please visit www.banyanmed.com/telehealth or email Joe Wall at [email protected].

About Banyan Medical Systems

Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Banyan Medical Systems (www.banyanmed.com) is a next-generation care delivery services and technology company focused on improving patient outcomes and lowering the cost of healthcare for hospitals nationwide. Banyan Medical Systems currently enables over one-third of the nation's healthcare systems with technology that integrates systems across the enterprise, and enables further integration with high-fidelity two-way communication that harmoniously joins local hospital staff with virtual medical professionals to provide the best patient care, at the point of need, wherever it is required; thus driving up efficiency and improving patient health and satisfaction.

SOURCE Banyan Medical Systems

Related Links

https://banyanmed.com/

