Banyan Software Announces Acquisition of DataDesign Solutions, Inc.

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building, and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DataDesign Solutions, Inc., a company that helps education stakeholders analyze student and back-office data via a robust suite of education intelligence tools.

Headquartered in Monterey, California, DataDesign provides schools and school networks with a suite of data solutions which are tech-enabled, student-centered, SIS-agnostic, and customizable to each user's needs. Each solution provides school administrators, principals, students, and parents with a more collaborative and informative education experience through increased data gathering and analysis.

"DataDesign's co-founders have deep education software expertise and are passionate about developing world-class solutions tailored to the unique needs of their customers," says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "We are excited to welcome DataDesign into the Banyan family of companies and look forward to supporting the company's future growth."

"Since our founding, we have been laser focused on creating technology solutions that remove barriers for principals, teachers and students. Our priority has been the customer experience, and we are proud of this philosophy," says Dawn Verdick, Founder and CEO of DataDesign Solutions, Inc. "Banyan shares our client-focused culture. We have a common belief that by putting our clients' needs first, we are able to build products that make a difference. We are incredibly proud to be part of the Banyan team and look forward to continuing our focus on building world-class data products in the education space."

About DataDesign Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2018, DataDesign provides a robust suite of education intelligence tools for users in the education space, which integrate with key curriculum and instruction systems. DataDesign's product offering includes KPI and analytics dashboards for school administrators and principals, student tracking tools geared towards teachers, and a mobile app to help students with calendar, communications, and course management.

About Banyan

Banyan Software provides the best permanent home for successful enterprise software companies, their employees, and customers. With a permanent capital base setup to preserve the legacy of founders, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized markets. For more information, please visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com.

