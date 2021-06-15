Banyan Software Announces Acquisition of HealthRx Corporation

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HealthRx Corporation, a company that provides research workflow, lab safety and occupational health management software solutions through its integrated Nexus platform.

Headquartered in Fairfax, VA, HealthRx has been serving biomedical research organizations and government health agencies for decades. The Nexus secure platform includes modules that cover research portfolio management, lab safety, immunization compliance, EMR and medical surveillance, and inventory management, amongst others. The company's robust product set has been built to meet the specific needs of large research organizations such as the NIH, USDA, university research departments, and large health systems.

"HealthRx has a deep understanding of the scientific research market, having developed a comprehensive suite of research, safety and health modules," says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "We are very pleased to welcome HealthRx to the Banyan family of companies and look forward to continuing to invest in the company and its unique set of products."

"Banyan has the collective depth and breadth of experience and resources among its enterprise software company holdings to add substantial value to our ability to reach a growing market" says Patrick Vandersluis, former President of HealthRx. "We have grown a great team that has built an outstanding product over the years, and Banyan has a solid track record of allowing companies like ours to maintain the culture and innovation that has made us successful."

About HealthRx Corporation

Founded in 1997, HealthRx builds occupational health and safety solutions suited to the wide ranging and specific needs of biomedical research facilities. The company offers a connected, secure, and efficient research tracking and clinical resource allocation solution. For more information, please visit: https://www.healthrx.com/

About Banyan

Banyan Software acquires, builds, and grows great enterprise software businesses. With a permanent capital base, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized markets. Founded in 2016, Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience and currently operates across a number of growing verticals including healthcare, education, media, transportation, and financial services. For more information, please visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com .

