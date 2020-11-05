Banyan Software Announces Acquisition of RinkNet

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of RinkNet, the leading scouting and player management solution for hockey teams and organizations worldwide.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, RinkNet has been providing customizable scouting and player management solutions to hockey teams, leagues, and organizations since 1988. The company's comprehensive software solution is an essential tool relied upon by all 32 NHL teams, in addition to over 200 amateur teams, leagues and associations throughout North America. For scouts and managers, the solution effectively coordinates scout's schedules, evaluation reports, lists and other essential information as well as providing the deepest player information database in the industry. For leagues, the platform supports their central registry and streamlines player drafts, trades, and transactions. Also included is ISS Hockey which provides independent analysis of players as well as training for the next generation of scouts.

"RinkNet has grown into the must-have scouting technology for professional and amateur hockey leagues across North America," says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "Our focus on growing software businesses that serve specialty markets will prove advantageous for the RinkNet team as they continue their mission to provide market-leading solutions to their customers."

"Banyan offers RinkNet expertise that I believe will benefit our team and clients greatly," says Jim Price, CEO and founder of RinkNet. "I am excited to stay on with the company and partner with Banyan as we invest in bringing RinkNet to the next level for our customers."

About RinkNet

RinkNet is the market leader in scouting and player management software, providing over 3,500 scouts a solution to manage travel, log game reports, build draft lists, and track eligibility for players in hockey leagues around the world. RinkNet offers access to detailed player statistics of hundreds of professional and amateur leagues to provide users the ability to efficiently obtain and analyze player data.

About Banyan

Banyan Software acquires, builds and grows great enterprise software businesses. Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience. With a permanent capital base, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized markets. For more information, please visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com .

SOURCE Banyan Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.banyansoftware.com

