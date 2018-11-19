Banyan Technology Earns Weatherhead 100 Award, Inc. 5000 Recognition

CLEVELAND, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Technology Inc., North America's leading innovator of live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management, is proud to announce it is being recognized as a 2018 Weatherhead 100 Award winner at the 31st Annual Weatherhead 100 Award Ceremony on November 29. This is the second consecutive year the company has earned the honor.

Presented by Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Management, the prestigious Weatherhead 100 Award recognizes elite companies exhibiting tremendous revenue growth, industry leadership and cultural success within Northeast Ohio. Companies that make the list are recognized for their percent of revenue growth over the past five years.

Banyan has more than doubled its revenue since 2016, launching over 10 new offerings through its robust Live Connections platform that have helped to drive continued revenue success. Most recently in 2018, the company launched the industry's first end-to-end Local Carrier integrated solution, providing full-scale visibility and end-to-end transaction management from first mile to final mile, as well as Omni channel capability.

In addition to its Weatherhead 100 achievement, Banyan's steady growth has also earned the company recognition on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list . An exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, this honor is widely considered a hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

"I'd like to congratulate our hardworking, dedicated team for making 2018 an amazing year for Banyan," says Banyan CEO Brian Smith. "The success we've experienced is a result of our steadfast commitment to driving the transportation industry forward with innovative technology – keeping the needs of our customers in mind with every product and service developed. For our clients, support team, partners and investors, we know this is only the beginning."

About Banyan Technology

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Banyan Technology is North America's leading provider of live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management. With more than 1,400 carrier connections, over 1000 Local Carrier connections and 34,000 client locations accessing the application, Banyan Technology provides commercial shippers, brokers, and 3PLs with unparalleled access to carrier data. These connections boost efficiency, improve visibility and deliver permanent reductions in shipping costs.

For more information on Banyan Technology, visit banyantechnology.com .

