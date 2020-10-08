Bar Dog Wine celebrates Howl-o-Wine with Petfinder Foundation grant and social media promotion to support October National Adopt-a-Shelter Dog Month

"Bar Dog wines were created to bring wine and dog lovers together," explained Jenna Duran, Bar Dog Director of Marketing. "National Adopt-a-Shelter Pet month is the perfect time to support the great work of the Petfinder Foundation and get funds to animal shelters and rescue groups to use at their discretion for operational needs."

To raise awareness of the grant fund and Adopt-a-Shelter Dog month, Bar Dog is teaming up with marketing partners Petfinder Foundation and iHeartDogs with a social media Adoptable Dog Howl-o-Wine Costume Contest. iHeartDogs is an ecommerce site offering specialty pet care products. A portion of proceeds from sales support rescue dog adoption and matching veterans in need with service dogs.

Non-profit partners include Wags and Walks, PAWS Chicago, Animal Rescue of New Orleans, Dogwood Animal Rescue Project, and Humane Societies of Charlotte and Tampa Bay. These organizations will submit photos of pups waiting for adoption sporting their Halloween look.

The dogs of Howl-o-Wine will be featured on the Bar Dog Instagram account and the organization tagged to give both dog and rescue organization exposure. The goal is to encourage and increase dog adoptions throughout the month of October and beyond. Followers and fans may vote on their favorite adoptable animal with $1000 going to the winning dog's organization and $250 to each rescue partner. One lucky voting fan will be selected at random to receive a Grand Prize—a set of custom YETI dog bowls and $1000 donated in their name to the no-kill rescue organization of their choice.

"We are so happy to have the opportunity to help more shelters and rescue groups with operational grant funds thanks to Bar Dog wine," shared Toni Morgan, Executive Director at Petfinder Foundation. "More than ever adoption organizations need funding to help cover basic necessities and these grants will go a long way towards giving them the help they need!"

