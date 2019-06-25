Bar Harbor, ME Offers a Smarter Way to Park with ParkMobile

ParkMobile is free to download and available for both iPhone and Android devices. Users can additionally register on parkmobile.io . After setting up their account, customers can immediately begin using the system with their registered mobile device.

With the ParkMobile app, users simply enter the zone number posted on the ParkMobile sticker or sign, choose the duration of time, and touch the "start parking" button. ParkMobile sends alerts when a parking session is about to expire so a user can easily extend time right from the app without having to rush back to the meter.

"At ParkMobile, we are thrilled to expand our network to Bar Harbor," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We want to provide every driver across New England with a smarter parking experience that allows them to process their transactions using the app."

While Bar Harbor is ParkMobile's first launch in Maine, the app is widely available throughout other New England markets including Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.

ParkMobile is the most widely used mobile parking solution in the country with more than 13 million users across 370 cities. With ParkMobile's current customers using the app over 60 million times per year, ParkMobile is excited to make a difference in more places as it expands its network to Bar Harbor.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking, from the safety of inside their vehicle, without having to process the payment with the meter or kiosk.

Media Contacts:

Jeff Perkins, CMO

ParkMobile, LLC

678-801-8855

jeff.perkins@parkmobile.io

SOURCE ParkMobile, LLC

