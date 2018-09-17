Bar Louie Donates Meals To 200+ Volunteers During Trinity Habitat For Humanity 'Blitz Build' Event In Fort Worth

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning neighborhood bar, Bar Louie, today announced that it will be donating five days of lunches to 200+ local volunteers participating in Trinity Habitat for Humanity's semi-annual 'Blitz Build' house-building event in Fort Worth, Texas in September.

Designed to 'fast-track' home-building efforts by constructing six homes over an accelerated timeframe, Bar Louie will provide lunch to the volunteers on numerous dates throughout the event concluding on September 22, 2018.

"At Bar Louie, our team members have a huge passion for community involvement," said Bar Louie Director of Operations North Texas, Diana Mather. "Trinity Habitat for Humanity is an incredible organization doing meaningful work—and we were thrilled to have the opportunity to help them with their important home-building effort."

"This donation represents an incredibly generous gift by Bar Louie to help support our work and volunteers," said Trinity Habitat for Humanity Senior Director of Operations, Michelle Kennedy. "We look forward to enjoying their delicious meals as much-needed sustenance while we work toward providing a hand-up to our future homeowners."

Currently Bar Louie has 13 locations in Texas, including seven locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. During the Blitz Build, all seven will be cooking and delivering food to volunteers.

Trinity Habitat for Humanity partners with people in the Fort Worth community to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and then pay an affordable mortgage. With volunteers' support, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families.

This September's 'Blitz Build' is in the Carver Heights East neighborhood of Fort Worth, where Trinity Habitat has built 19 new homes and rehabilitated an additional six since 2015—with the goal of building 40-60 new homes by 2021. Trinity Habitat for Humanity's goal in the community is to create an influx of empowered homeowners reviving the neighborhood.

Louie Loves is a decade-long program for Dallas-based Bar Louie, built to support local communities in times of need. As Bar Louie's fundraising program, it is tailored specifically to restaurant locations and their surrounding communities, with past recipients including the Red Cross. For more information about Bar Louie and future 'Louie Loves' events, visit www.BarLouie.com.

About Bar Louie. Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, Bar Louie is an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With more than 133 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is growing through both franchise and corporate openings. Known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, Bar Louie also features a menu of shareable plates, burgers, and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information on Bar Louie, visit www.barlouie.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Bar Louie, go to www.barlouie.com/franchise.

About Trinity Habitat for Humanity. Trinity Habitat for Humanity revitalizes neighborhoods by building quality, affordable homes and rehabbing existing homes with volunteer labor and donations of money and materials. Sponsors and donors underwrite construction costs of Habitat for Humanity homes. Partner families invest "sweat equity" in the construction of their homes or others' houses, working side by side with volunteers. Partner families make affordable monthly payments on a no-interest mortgage held by Habitat. Trinity Habitat for Humanity has built over 610 new homes and preserved more than 1,000 existing homes in Tarrant, Johnson, Parker and Wise counties since 1989. www.TrinityHabitat.org

Media Contacts

Aaron Blank or Traci Paulk

The Fearey Group for Bar Louie

barlouie@feareygroup.com

(206) 343-1543

SOURCE Bar Louie