Bar Louie Supports the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program to Help the Servers Affected by Pandemic

The BEAP was created in 2015 and has since operated continuously to assist qualified bartenders, bar backs, and bar servers who need financial assistance as a result of a catastrophic event or an emergency hardship. This year, the BEAP has helped over 32,000 hospitality professionals in their time of need and will continue to help as many in our industry as possible pending funding.

Donate now online by visiting: www.usbgfoundation.org/barlouie

As an arm of Bar Louie's charitable giveback program, Louie Loves, Cocktails for a Cause is their year-round give back program benefiting national and local charitable organizations. Bar Louie's goal is to raise a minimum $20,000 to the BEAP which will go directly to funding scholarships and grants for individuals in the hospitality industry. "Bar Louie frequently partners with charitable organizations in our communities, and this particular partnership is extremely gratifying. The pandemic has affected the lives of those in the hospitality industry especially hard. We are honored to be able to support our brothers and sisters in the industry. It seemed fitting that we raise support by raising a glass and saying "cheers" with a refreshing new cocktail made especially for our fellow bartenders across the industry," states Jonathan Ehrhart, Chief Financial Officer at Bar Louie.

"The USBG Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program exists to serve as many in our industry as possible in their time of need," said Aaron Gregory Smith, Executive Director of the USBG National Charity Foundation. "We are very grateful to Bar Louie and to all of our donors for their commitment to lifting up people from all corners of the bar industry. As an organization, we will remain diligent in our fundraising efforts on behalf of those who work in every kind of bar imaginable, from craft cocktail spots, the neighborhood local around the corner, and sports bars to bowling alleys, chain restaurants, the VFW, and more."

As of today, 17% of restaurants—more than 110,000 establishments—are closed permanently or long-term. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with the USBG for our Cocktails for a Cause initiative. Our team members, and team members from other brands across the industry have been tirelessly serving the community during a very hard 2020. Through it all, one thing remained constant; their hard work and dedication to serving our communities and delivering outstanding hospitality. I think it's our turn to serve them and make a positive difference in the lives of others as much as we can," said Damian Mazza, Senior Vice President of Operations at Bar Louie. In an industry built on service to others, many of the people who work in the industry need assistance now more than ever.

About Bar Louie

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, Bar Louie is the original Gastrobar with an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with a lively, social atmosphere. With more than 70 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is known for its signature handcrafted martinis and cocktails, Gastrobar menu of appetizers, burgers, and sandwiches served every day until close. For more information on Bar Louie, visit www.barlouie.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Bar Louie, go to www.barlouie.com/franchise.

About the USBG National Charity Foundation

The USBG National Charity Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, advances the lifelong stability and well-being of service industry professionals through education and charitable activities. The USBG Foundation accomplishes this mission through programming that focuses on social responsibility, community service, and philanthropy. The USBG Foundation was formed in 2012 to expand the charitable impact of the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG) community. www.usbgfoundation.org

About the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

The purpose of the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program is to assist those in the bar industry who need assistance as a result of a catastrophic event or an emergency hardship. Fire, weather, medical, national crisis, or a family emergency, the BEAP is here to assist bartenders in their time of need. We are striving to ensure that the BEAP is sustained as a safety net for those in the industry who need it most. Our hope is that you will support our aim to Serve Those Who Serve Us. www.usbgfoundation.org/beap

Contact: Kayla Dillon, 214-845-4800 xt.153/ [email protected]

SOURCE Bar Louie

Related Links

https://www.barlouie.com

