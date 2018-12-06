Barack Obama Most Beloved Celebrity by Millennials, According to MBLM's BFF Report

"This study reveals which living icons we emotionally bond most with and why," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM . "Just think about the impact these entertainers, politicians, athletes, entrepreneurs and spiritual leaders have on our lives and the products, services, policies and beliefs we buy, use and believe in. In this way, they are undeniably powerful brands."

The top 10 most beloved celebrities for millennials are:

1. Barack Obama

2. Michelle Obama

3. Dwayne Johnson

4. Rihanna

5. Beyoncé

6. LeBron James

7. Oprah Winfrey

8. Tom Hanks

9. Bill Gates

10. Serena Williams

The top 10 most beloved celebrities for millennial men are:

1. LeBron James

2. Barack Obama

3. Dwayne Johnson

4. Bill Gates

5. Stephen Curry

6. Donald Trump

7. Tom Hanks

8. Serena Williams

9. Rihanna

10. Michelle Obama

The top 10 most beloved celebrities for millennial women are:

1. Michelle Obama

2. Barack Obama

3. Dwayne Johnson

4. Rihanna

5. Beyoncé

6. Oprah Winfrey

7. Tom Hanks

8. Bill Gates

9. Serena Williams

10. LeBron James

Other notable findings from the BFF Study include:

Barack Obama ranked #1 overall with a Brand Intimacy Quotient of 77.5

ranked #1 overall with a Brand Intimacy Quotient of 77.5 He was also #1 for bonding, which is a deeper connection where you actively follow, watch and listen to the icon

Donald Trump dominated with men and older Americans. He had the strongest "can't live without" measure and ranked highest on fulfillment, exceeding expectations

dominated with men and older Americans. He had the strongest "can't live without" measure and ranked highest on fulfillment, exceeding expectations Colin Kapernick ranked #1 for identity, having values people strongly identify with

ranked #1 for identity, having values people strongly identify with Mark Zuckerberg , who ranked 17 th , is closely aligned to his Facebook brand and ranked highest for enhancement, making people more capable and connected

, who ranked 17 , is closely aligned to his Facebook brand and ranked highest for enhancement, making people more capable and connected Sean Hannity , who ranked 14th, was #1 in fusing, the strongest stage of intimacy, reflecting who people aspire to, and was an extension of their own personality

To view the BFF Study's Top 20, click here. The full report can be downloaded here.

Methodology

This year's Brand-Intimate Famous Figures (BFF) Study is based on an online survey among 1,003 adults, 18 and older, with quotas established by age, gender and region in order to insure national representation. The survey took place from 10/23/18 through 10/26/18, and the margin of error at the 95% level of confidence is +/- 3.09%.

