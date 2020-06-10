Barbara Bitzer named Chief Financial Officer at Tenacore LLC

Bitzer and her team will manage day to day financial operations and ensure alignment with the core business expansion strategy. Additionally, Barbara and her team will lead the company's transition to entirely new service operations and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms. This effort will enable Tenacore to fully reengineer current service and repair processes and transform the service line capabilities. This transformation will position Tenacore with best-in-class service and repair systems infrastructure, enabling customers to better manage asset repair costs.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Barb join the Tenacore team and lead our financial initiatives that will help transform this business into a leading force within medical device depot service," says James Willett, chief executive officer. "Her experience in both large and small business environments combined with leading multiple acquisitions and integrations make Barb a tremendously important addition to our team."

Bitzer most recently served as chief accounting officer and senior controller for Foundation Building Materials, Inc., located in Santa Ana, CA. In this role she was responsible for all accounting, SEC and external reporting. She also led the audit committee reporting to the Board of Directors and established a SOX compliant internal control structure in the newly established public company. Barbara has also served as vice president and controller for both Calumet Specialty Products, L.P. and Remy International, where she led accounting and treasury functions, as well as leading accounting due diligence for acquisition projects.

"I'm looking forward to joining the Tenacore organization and the leadership team that will move Tenacore to the next level of growth within the medical device service and repair industry," said Bitzer. "This is a tremendous market where I am confident that Tenacore will grow to become an even more important provider of new asset management and repair solutions for our clients and the patients that they serve."

Bitzer earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Evansville, Evansville, IN. She is a CPA and volunteer board member with the Pretend City Children's Museum in Irvine, CA.

About Tenacore

Tenacore LLC is a healthcare technology management company specializing in the depot based service and repair of a broad range of medical equipment. The company's ongoing expansion across the United States, paired with its depot model, multi-vendor service expertise and scalability, uniquely positions Tenacore to offer a cost effective and quality alternative to site-based service. In February of 2020, The Courtney Group based in Newport, CA collaborated with Indianapolis based Centerfield Capital Partners to invest in the acquisition of Tenacore LLC.

Press Contact:

Brandon Anaya

800.297.2241

[email protected]

SOURCE Tenacore LLC

Related Links

https://www.tenacore.com

