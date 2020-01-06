Barbara F. Willis M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOMER, La., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara F. Willis M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine for Adolescent and Child Psychiatry.

Dr. Willis cares for the child and adolescent population of Homer, Louisiana at her private psychiatry practice where quality of life, individualized care and attention are her practice's forefront standards. At her private practice, Dr. Willis evaluates patients through childhood and adolescence using innovative and modern procedures in order to determine what treatments must be carried out in order to properly assess their symptoms, ensuring a successful course of treatment. Dr. Willis's practice boasts over two decades of exceptional care.

Beginning her education at Gambling State University, Dr. Willis earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Dr. Willis then went on to receive a Medical Degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in 1985. Her residency was completed in Internal Medicine at St. Francis Hospital and a resulting fellowship in Adult Psychiatry followed at Louisiana State University. Dr. Willis completed another two years of training at the University of Texas Southwest in Child Psychiatry. Double board certified in Psychiatry and Neurology, Dr. Willis is a distinguished member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Dr. Willis has been named Top Psychiatrist in Homer, Louisiana, multiple years in a row. She is certified in medical management and individual family therapy. Dr. Willis currently cares for patients, locum tenens which gives her elite clinical experience and positions her as an esteemed medical practitioner in the field of psychiatry.

When Dr. Willis is not caring for patients or performing medical management duties, she enjoys attending concerts and theatrical performances.

Dr. Willis dedicates this recognition to Dr. Roscoe Brown, Dr. Franklin Hill, and her mentor Dr. Graham Emslie.

