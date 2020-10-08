Barbara García's new book Princesita y el Bosque Encantado, a heartwarming tale of a magical world where a princess goes to an enchanted forest

Barbara said this about her book: "Like most writers, I want to thank my husband and daughters for their support in deciding to go ahead with the publication of this book. But I want to dedicate this book to all the children of the world, especially the children of St. Jude Hospital, so their parents can read it to them and live a moment of adventure and fantasy. I hope, from the depths of my heart, they will like it because children always deserve the best in this world."

Published by Page Publishing, Barbara García's new book Princesita y el Bosque Encantado will surely bring enjoyment to the readers, especially children, as they witness the fun and awe-inspiring journey of a princess to a forest filled with enchantment.

Consumers who wish to be mesmerized by magic and adventure can purchase Princesita y el Bosque Encantado in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

