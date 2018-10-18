LAKE CHARLES, La., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Jeanne Belew is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Music Education in recognition of her role as Associate Professor of Music at McNeese State University.

Located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, McNeese State University is a learning institution that is dedicated to enhancing the educational development of those they serve.

With over sixty years of experience in the field of Music Education, Barbara Jeanne Belew is commended for her outstanding contributions to the field. Throughout her career, Belew has attained extensive expertise in playing the piano and harp and educating aspiring young musicians.

In addition to teaching piano and harp, Belew has taught several courses in keyboard and harp literature and pedagogy of both instruments, and directs the university harp ensemble. A freelance harp soloist and chamber musician, Belew is the Founder and current Vice President of the Louisiana Chapter of the American Harp Society, and a former National Board of Directors member. Founder of the MSU Harp Camp, Belew created the camp in hopes to inspire young children of all ages from second grade up to learn more about the harp.

Early in her career, Belew attained her Bachelor's degree in Music from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas where she graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors in 1951. Thereafter, Belew then went on to obtain her Master's degree in Music from Indiana University – Bloomington in 1953. A Nationally Certified Teacher of Music through the Music Teachers National Association, Belew truly loves what she does.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Belew presently serves as Recording Secretary of the Lake Charles Piano Teachers Association (an affiliate of Louisiana Music Teachers Association and MTNA), Harp Camp and is an elite member of the National Board of Directors for the American Harp Society. She also is a charter member and chapter advisor of the Delta Chi Chapter of Mu Phi Epsilon, International Professional Music Society.

In recognition of her professional accolades in the field of music and education, Belew has been named a member of the Delta Kappa Society International, and has been featured in the Who's Who of American Women through the Marquis Who's Who company.

Belew credits her excellent teachers for much of her success. They included: Mattilene Belew (her mother), Dr. E. Edwin Young and concert pianist Sidney Foster, plus Dr. T. W. Dean (in music theory), and harpist Margaret White.

When not working, Belew continues to serve as a Sunday School officer in her church, Trinity Baptist of Lake Charles, LA.

For more information, visit www.mcneese.edu and www.barbarajbelew.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

