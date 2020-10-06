Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NILES, Ill., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional Educator for her accomplishments and dedication as a Retired Electronics Engineer and Educator.

Backed by 40 years of experience, Ms. Koenig-Pfannkuche was a top professional in her field. She retired in 2008 after spending most of her career with the Chicago Board of Education (CPSBOE). In this role, she taught electricity, electronics and appliance and computer repair.

Ms. Koenig-Pfannkuche is highly proficient at drafting, designing, mentoring, teaching, and instilling drive and ambition. In addition to teaching classes with CPSBOE, she educated college students and inmates in the jail system on electronics engineering. Outside of her preceptor career, she worked for various companies throughout her career, including Pierce Wire Recorder and Chicago Aerial Industries.

Before starting her professional career, Ms. Koenig-Pfannkuche earned an Associate of Science degree from DeVry University in 1957. Then, she went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial education electronics from Chicago State University in 1975. She then received a scholarship to the Art Institute of Chicago.

A respected voice in her areas of expertise, Ms. Koenig-Pfannkuche served as vice president of the Women's' Section Vocational and Industrial Education Association of America.

As a testament to her success, Ms. Koenig-Pfannkuche was chosen for the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and was recognized as a Top Ten Women of the Year and a Top Executive in 2019.

Outside of her professional life, Ms. Koenig-Pfannkuche's interests include piloting, farming, and modeling.

Ms. Koenig-Pfannkuche dedicates this recognition to her brother Richard Koenig, son Christopher E.K. Pfannkuche, and in loving memory of her parents Gene and Benjamin Koenig.

