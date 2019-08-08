Barbat Holdings Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation of Jeffersonian Apartment Building

"Where some of the other properties in the Houze Living portfolio are capturing the millennial demographic who want a true urban lifestyle in a walkable neighborhood, Jeffersonian Houze attracts a wider range of people who want to be part of the vibrant and growing riverfront community," said Joe Barbat, Chairman of Barbat Holdings. "There has been a rapid rise in demand for living in Detroit, and we're proud to restore this important piece of riverfront history. Our vision is for residents to enjoy a property where convenience and amenities are at the center of it all."

Built originally in 1965 of concrete, glass and steel, the 30-story structure is one of Detroit's tallest residential buildings. The entire interior and exterior of the building were renovated, with a small portion of 412 units remaining as "legacy units." The building is located at 9000 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Michigan.

Barbat Holdings acquired the building in December 2017, enlisting Essential Property Management for day-to-day operations. Houze Living has created six Detroit-area residential renovations to-date, with future developments across southeast Michigan planned.

About Barbat Holdings, LLC

Barbat Holdings is a Michigan-based real estate investment and management company managing over one million square feet of real estate consisting of retail, shopping centers, offices, medical centers, and multi-family buildings. From restoring distressed buildings such as the historic Montgomery Ward building in Ann Arbor, to creating vibrant multi-story mixed use developments, Barbat Holdings' mission is to help beautify our cities and provide unparalleled service to our communities and the clients we serve. Houze Living, an extension of Barbat Holdings, LLC operates multi-family developments throughout SE Michigan including downtown Detroit and downtown Ann Arbor. Those in downtown Detroit include, Jeffersonian Houze , Briggs Houze , and Philip Houze . For more information, visit www.barbatholdings.com

