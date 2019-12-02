BARBRI, a Portfolio Company of Leeds Equity Partners, Acquires Altior Consulting & Training From Kaplan

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BARBRI, Inc., a Leeds Equity Partners, LLC portfolio company, today announced the acquisition of Kaplan Altior ("Altior"), a leading provider of legal training courses, including Solicitors Regulation Authority ("SRA") approved Professional Skills Course ("PSC"), Trainee Litigation Programme ("TLP"), and Higher Rights of Audience and other continuing professional development courses for current and aspiring legal professionals in the U.K. market. Altior currently serves over 750 law firm clients, including over 25% of the top 100 U.K. law firms. Altior represents the eighth acquisition since Leeds Equity's original investment in BARBRI, a premier provider of practical legal education in the U.S. and international markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This is an exciting development for BARBRI as we build our expertise in the Solicitors Qualifying Exam preparation course market. Not only does it expand our client service team, but also significantly enhances our base of experienced and well-respected tutors for specialist trainee and solicitor skills training. We are committed to maintaining the high standards Altior has set for its law firm and lawyer clients, including not only the trainees completing the PSC, but also those professionals accessing its extensive range of continuing professional development courses," said Sarah Hutchinson, Managing Director for BARBRI International.

Peter Houillon, CEO of Kaplan Professional U.K. and Ireland, said, "We are delighted that our Kaplan Altior business will be joining BARBRI which has a strong reputation for high quality training in the legal sector."

Jacques Galante, Partner at Leeds Equity, said, "We are excited about the partnership between BARBRI and Altior as it substantially increases the breadth of our law firm relationships and capabilities of BARBRI's U.K. team. Moreover, the acquisition positions BARBRI to be the leader in the U.K. SQE training market."

About The BARBRI Group:

BARBRI is a premier provider of practical legal education in the U.S. and international markets. Through its diversified product offering, BARBRI addresses the education and training needs of law students, law schools, practicing legal and legal support professionals and law firms. BARBRI's comprehensive solution offering spans the entire legal education lifecycle. BARBRI offers the "Gold Standard" in Bar Review with universal brand recognition and leading market position, highly effective preparation programs for incoming law school students, leading curriculum and online courses for colleges, universities and law schools, a suite of professional development tools for practicing legal and legal support professionals and content and education programs for international students and institutions. Founded in 1967, BARBRI is headquartered in Dallas with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

For additional information on The BARBRI Group, see https://www.barbri.com/

About Altior:

For 40 years, Altior and its carefully selected panel of expert trainers and assessors have been delivering high quality, classroom-based, online and in-house skills training and assessments to its new and long-standing clients and delegates in the legal and professional services sectors across the U.K. Altior's innovative, flexible, cost-effective and broad training portfolio includes regulated courses and assessments such as the Solicitors Regulation Authority's ("SRA") Professional Skills Course ("PSC"), Trainee Litigation Programme ("TLP") and Higher Rights of Audience as well as accredited courses for other regulatory bodies such as Chartered Institute of Legal Executives ("CILEx") and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants ("ACCA"). In addition, Altior provides a range of non-regulated courses including management, compliance and bespoke in-house courses which are designed to meet the continued professional competence requirements of lawyers in England and Wales.

For additional information on Altior, see https://altior.co.uk/

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners, LLC, is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has deployed $2.7 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies.

For additional information on Leeds Equity, see https://www.leedsequity.com/

