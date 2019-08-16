BARBRI and New Value corporate benefit club create new opportunities for Brazilian lawyers to become qualified in the U.S.

The BARBRI Extended U.S. Bar Preparation is specially designed for non-U.S. law graduates and lawyers to comprehensively prepare them to sit for a U.S. state bar exam. Starting with a 90-hour overview of U.S. Law, BARBRI offers a combination of online Home Study and classroom workshops, and focuses on those topics international students find difficult and/or are most frequently examined. Each student is supported by a personal study mentor who is a U.S.-qualified attorney and expert advisor on the U.S. bar exams.

"With traditional routes to qualification undergoing significant changes around the world, as well as jurisdictions opening up licensing eligibility to foreign-trained lawyers, qualifying and gaining experience in multiple jurisdictions is increasingly important for the 21st-century lawyer," said Natalia M. Urrea, BARBRI International Director. "Thanks to this new partnership between BARBRI and New Value, obtaining a U.S. qualification is now much more accessible to Brazilian lawyers."

"Our focus is on providing relevant and valuable benefits for the members affiliated with our partner firms and associations," added Marco Michaluate, New Value Founder. "We are excited to team with an education leader of BARBRI's stature to offer the attorneys in our network the opportunity to advance their careers through obtaining a U.S. attorney's license."

The BARBRI Group companies meet the legal education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys and other professionals throughout their careers. The companies offer a comprehensive portfolio of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law- and finance-related businesses. At the core of The BARBRI Group Companies is BARBRI Bar Review, which has helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam. The company also provides online J.D., post-J.D. and international programs for U.S. law schools and specialized ongoing training and certifications in areas such as financial crime prevention and eDiscovery. The BARBRI Group, founded in 1967, is a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

New Value is a corporate benefit club with more than 15,000 offers present in four countries (Brazil, USA, Canada, and Portugal) for more than 190,000 users in Brazil. The company provides corporate discounts for employees in multiple categories such as dining, shopping, wellness, traveling and much more. New Value has been in the market for two years, and has as partners, companies from different sectors of the economy encompassing 20,000 to 80,000 users in Brazil. Learn more at https://www.newvalue.com.br/.

