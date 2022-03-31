Barcelona Wine Week will bring together the main range of quality wines from Spain

In its second edition, this event organized by Fira de Barcelona achieves full capacity in Hall 8 of Fira de Barcelona's Montjuïc venue, 10,000m 2 of net exhibition space, a 20% increase in the number of participating wineries and a 50% increase in the presence of quality labels compared to the previous edition (in March, 2020). The event consolidates the leadership of its unique proposal, which brings together a quality offer representative of all the geographical and varietal diversity of wine in Spain.

Within the show, the BWW Lands area will bring together a large part of the Spanish Protected Designations of Origin (PDO). The wineries that will add the largest number of wineries will be: DO Cava, DO Empordà, DO Jumilla, DO Montsant, DO Navarra, DO Penedès, DO Ribera del Duero, DO Rueda, DO Terra Alta, DO Ca Rioja and DO Ca Priorat.

For its part, BWW Brands will bring together some of the most recognised wine brands, together with companies offering equipment, accessories and services for the sector.

International drive

In this sense, Barcelona Wine Week promotes its international focus by contributing to the wine market's reactivation, encouraging the culmination of business deals and favouring exports. Therefore, through the Hosted Buyers programme, around 350 international wine buyers from 40 countries, mainly from Europe, Latin America and North America, will visit the trade show to meet with exhibitors. These are major opinion leaders from distribution companies, importers and supermarket chains whose presence at the event will lead to more than 4,000 business meetings with exhibiting companies. They will be joined by 1,300 national buyers from large-scale distribution, retail and specialised outlets.

Local varieties as a point of reference for sustainable viticulture will be the main focus of many of the activities that will take place in BWW, with the help of around 80 experts in charge of more than 30 sessions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776968/Fira_De_Barcelona_BWW_Wines_Spain.jpg

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona