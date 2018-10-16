Barchart Launches First Ever Continuous Price Assessments for Physical Grain

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of financial market data and technology, is pleased to announce the launch of the first ever continuous price assessments for physical grain - with coverage of North American Corn, Soybeans, and Wheat. Sitting within Barchart's cmdty product line, these innovative patent pending indexes allow users to measure execution quality, mark their books to market, and use as a reference rate for physical contracts.

In addition to facilitating radical transparency for grain markets, this proprietary alternative data set can be used as a forward-looking indicator for global derivative markets. The data is available in real-time, delayed, or end-of-day, and can be delivered to users via OnDemand APIs, streaming data feeds, and cmdtyView® - Barchart's flagship data terminal built for grain traders and commodity professionals. Historical data is also available.



Barchart Head of Strategy and cmdty product lead Keith Petersen said, "These new assessments for basis and price, will provide increased insight into U.S. grain markets, give users fair value pricing they can trust, and allow for simplified mark-to-market evaluations across the entire forward curve. Our assessment methodology uses a sophisticated, but transparent, weighting process to ensure our prices are objective and reflective of underlying market economics," added Petersen.

The assessments - available at County, Crop Reporting District, State, Regional, and National levels - are continuously calculated on a nationwide basis with over 100,000 index values calculated each day across cash price and basis. Forward curves for each spot index are generated going out for a full year, and users can easily evaluate seasonality by comparing historical curves and cmdty's rolling index series.

The new products represent the first benchmark data offering launched by cmdty, Barchart's growing product line focused on facilitating workflows for commodity trading. This product sits alongside, and within the flagship cmdtyView® market data platform - which is the only platform with access to streaming news from cmdtyNewswiresSM, best-in-class fundamental and economic data from cmdtyStatsSM, and Barchart's proprietary cash grain data.

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions and www.barchart.com .

