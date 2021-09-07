Barchart Raises U.S. Crop Production Forecasts and Cuts Canadian Estimates

Barchart, a leading provider of data services, software and technology to global commodity buyers, agriculture, and the food supply chain, has released their September 2021 Yield and Production forecasts for U.S. and Canadian field crops. This latest report indicates an increase in U.S. crop production for both corn, soybeans and hard red winter wheat, while Canadian production forecasts are showing a decrease for spring wheat and soybeans.

Released for free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month during the growing season, Barchart's Crop Production and Yield Forecasts equips users with important insights to help their crop marketing and business decisions ahead of when traditional government reports from the U.S. and Canada are released. Barchart clients can access daily updates in cmdtyView or through an API subscription.

"As we begin the final weeks of the growing season before entering into harvest, our forecasts have adjusted to show an increase in yield for U.S. corn (183.4 bu/ac vs. 180.2 in August), soybeans (51.6 bu/ac vs. 51.0 bu/ac in August) and winter wheat (45.6 bu/ac vs. 45.5 bu/ac in August)", said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "On the other hand, while we have seen an increase in yield for U.S. crops, yield for Canadian crops are showing a decrease in spring wheat (47.8 bu/ac vs. 50.6 bu/ac in August) and soybeans (42.1 bu/ac vs. 42.6 bu/ac in August)."

Crop production forecasts from Barchart help users stay ahead of the curve throughout the growing season. Subscribers to cmdtyView Pro have daily access to the forecasts as well as additional information to evaluate possible changes in localized basis conditions. To sign up for a free 30-day trial to cmdtyView Pro, please click here .

To learn more about Barchart's Crop Production Forecasts or to receive API access, please visit our website .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

