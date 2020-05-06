Barchart Releases Whitepaper on Forecasting Commodity Prices Using Grain Yield Forecasts

CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, has released a free whitepaper that explains how agribusinesses, ag lenders, and ag insurers can anticipate USDA estimate revisions to improve crop marketing and underwriting strategies - potentially increasing profits for their business using Barchart's cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes.

Readers of the extensive whitepaper will be equipped to understand how accurate yield forecast estimates can potentially help users: market grain better; underwrite smarter; lend more confidently; and potentially generate higher profits.

"Our whitepaper provides an overview of changes in the U.S. crop production landscape, a history of how the USDA's yield estimates are consumed by the market, and delivers actionable strategies on how crop marketers and ag underwriters can make better business decisions," said Barchart's Head of Strategy Keith Petersen. "Information is the fuel our client's businesses run on, and the insights outlined in our whitepaper provide users with a framework to leverage our cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes for the benefit of their clients," added Petersen.

The indexes outlined within the whitepaper are the same indexes that were used to correctly forecast 2019 USDA soybean yield figures three months in advance. With higher frequency than traditional yield estimates, the cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes, which are calculated using the latest geospatial and remote sensing intelligence, provide users with daily insights on over 3,000 individual growing areas in the U.S.

Users of cmdtyView Pro, the leading commodity trading platform , can access daily forecasts for corn and soybeans throughout the growing season, including access to county and crop reporting district forecasts at no additional cost. Users can also get free updates throughout the growing season by subscribing to our twice monthly report or registering for our Livestream series which will preview each upcoming USDA release with special guests each month.

Specific user types that can benefit from cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes include:

Ag Lenders - Combine yield estimates with our cash grain forward curves to value collateral and potential farm income better than ever before.

to value collateral and potential farm income better than ever before. Crop Insurers - Use our yield forecasts to more accurately understand risk - on a forward-looking and historical basis with daily forecasts available back to 2014.

Crop Marketers - With forecast data that is ahead of the curve, you can build robust pricing models for futures. Combine with our basis indexes to customize a crop marketing strategy.

to customize a crop marketing strategy. Commodity Traders - Get accurate data ahead of the USDA reports. With daily updated yields starting at the county-level, you can be ahead of the curve and position yourself accordingly.

To download the whitepaper, please click here . To learn more about Yield Forecast Indexes from cmdty, please visit our website .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

SOURCE Barchart

Related Links

http://www.barchart.com

