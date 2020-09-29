Barclays and Wyndham Cater to Road Trippers and Road Warriors with New Wyndham Rewards Earner Cards, First Small Business Card

Built to help maximize points earned on the road as well through everyday purchases, the new cards offer up to 8x earn on gas purchases and Wyndham hotel stays, up to 5x earn on marketing, advertising and utility purchases (Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card only), and up to 4x earn on restaurant and grocery purchases. Other benefits include Wyndham Rewards membership upgrades, anniversary bonuses and more. Cardmembers also receive a 10 percent points discount on free night redemptions and exclusive savings when booking stays with the Wyndham Rewards Earner Cardmember Rate. All three cards arrive at a pivotal time as the pandemic continues to make driving the go-to method for travel.

"Whether it's jumping in the SUV with the kids and driving two hours to visit a favorite national park or packing the truck with gear and heading to a construction site two states away, an increasing number of travelers are gassing up and taking to the road," said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president, loyalty and revenue optimization, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "These cards are for them, offering big rewards on travel and other everyday spend for a faster way to a free night. Best of all, with thousands of hotels coast-to-coast, wherever travelers are headed, chances are there's a Hotel by Wyndham about 10 minutes away."

Wyndham Rewards Earner Card

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Card has no annual fee and includes the following benefits:

Earn 30,000 bonus points, enough for up to four free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days 1,2

enough for up to four free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending on purchases in the first 90 days Earn 5 points per $1 spent on Hotels By Wyndham and gas purchases 3

per spent on Hotels By Wyndham and gas purchases Earn 2 points per $1 spent on restaurants and grocery purchases (excluding Target® and Walmart®) 4

per spent on restaurants and grocery purchases (excluding Target® and Walmart®) Earn 2 points per $1 spent on eligible purchases made at Wyndham Timeshare properties (including maintenance fee and loan payments) 5

per spent on eligible purchases made at Wyndham Timeshare properties (including maintenance fee and loan payments) Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases 5

per spent on all other purchases Receive Wyndham Rewards GOLD membership , which includes free WiFi, preferred room selection, late checkout and more 1

, which includes free WiFi, preferred room selection, late checkout and more Earn 7,500 bonus points each anniversary year after spending $15,000 on purchases 5

Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card has a $75 annual fee and includes the following benefits:

Earn 45,000 bonus points, enough for up to six free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days 2,6

enough for up to six free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending on purchases in the first 90 days Earn 6 points per $1 spent on Hotels By Wyndham and gas purchases 3

per spent on Hotels By Wyndham and gas purchases Earn 4 points per $1 spent on restaurants and grocery purchases (excluding Target® and Walmart®) 4

per spent on restaurants and grocery purchases (excluding Target® and Walmart®) Earn 4 points per $1 spent on eligible purchases made at Wyndham Timeshare properties (including maintenance fee and loan payments) 5

per spent on eligible purchases made at Wyndham Timeshare properties (including maintenance fee and loan payments) Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases 5

per spent on all other purchases Receive Wyndham Rewards PLATINUM membership , which includes early check-in, car rental upgrades and more 6

, which includes early check-in, car rental upgrades and more Receive 7,500 bonus points each anniversary year 7

Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card has a $95 annual fee and includes the following benefits:

Earn 45,000 bonus points, enough for up to six free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days 2,8

enough for up to six free nights at participating Hotels By Wyndham, after spending on purchases in the first 90 days Earn 8 points per $1 spent on Hotels By Wyndham and gas purchases 3

per spent on Hotels By Wyndham and gas purchases Earn 5 points per $1 spent on marketing, advertising and utilities 9

per spent on marketing, advertising and utilities Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases 5

per spent on all other purchases Receive Wyndham Rewards DIAMOND membership , which includes suite upgrades, welcome amenity at check-in at select hotels and more 8

, which includes suite upgrades, welcome amenity at check-in at select hotels and more Receive 15,000 bonus points each anniversary year 8

each anniversary year Receive cell phone protection for the next calendar month when you pay your wireless bill with your card

All Wyndham Rewards Earner Cards also include the following:

10 percent discount on number of points redeemed for free nights

Exclusive savings when booking stays with the Wyndham Rewards Earner Cardmember Rate

No foreign transaction fees on international purchases

$0 Fraud Liability protection

Fraud Liability protection No limit to the points cardmembers can earn

"As the travel landscape continues to evolve, Wyndham Rewards remains consistent in providing convenience, flexibility and affordability that road trippers and road warriors need," said Nichelle Evans, managing director, travel and affinity partnerships, Barclays. "The refreshed Wyndham Rewards Earner and Earner Plus Cards, as well as the new Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card, reward travelers for their important purchases on the road – filling up their tank and getting a good night's sleep. The earning structure combined with other perks like automatic Wyndham Rewards membership upgrades and generous anniversary bonuses equivalent to free nights make these cards the top option for those planning to hit the road."

To apply or learn more about the Wyndham Rewards Earner Credit Cards, visit www.wyndhamrewardscreditcard.com.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is one of the fastest-growing top 10 credit card issuers in the United States. The bank creates customized, co-branded credit card programs for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions, and offers online savings accounts and CDs. For more information, visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the No. 1 hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 84 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 84 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

1 Earning Points and Member Level details: Conditions and restrictions apply. Without limitation, bonus point offers may require cardmember to meet minimum spend obligations. For the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card with No Annual Fee please refer to the Reward Rules within the Wyndham Rewards Earner Terms and Conditions for additional information about the rewards program.

2 Wyndham Rewards Go Free awards at participating properties can require as many as 30,000 points per bedroom. Award is subject to availability & Member must have enough points for all bedrooms in desired accommodation to book. Resort fees may apply (even for award nights); points can't be used to pay them. Most properties: award applies to room rate only, including taxes. Blackout dates/rates, minimum length of stay requirements & other restrictions apply; see wyndhamrewards.com/terms for more information.

3 Eligible purchases made at Hotels By Wyndham and on qualifying gas purchases.

4 Eligible dining and grocery purchases.

5 Excluding Wyndham Timeshare resort down payments.

6 Earning Points and Member Level details: Conditions and restrictions apply. Without limitation, bonus point offers may require cardmember to meet minimum spend obligations. For the Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card with $75 Annual Fee please refer to the Reward Rules within the Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Terms and Conditions for additional information about the rewards program.

7 After payment of the renewal fee.

8 Earning Points and Member Level details: Conditions and restrictions apply. Without limitation, bonus point offers may require cardmember to meet minimum spend obligations. For the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card with $95 Annual Fee please refer to the Reward Rules within the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Terms and Conditions for additional information about the rewards program.

9 Eligible marketing, advertising and utilities.

SOURCE Barclays