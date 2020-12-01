Barco® Uniforms Announces "Made to Matter" Award Recipient

Residents at CHoNJ were selected for their commitment to providing the best medical care to children undergoing medical treatment and bringing hope to them and their families.

As a premier healthcare provider for children, CHoNJ offers specialized treatment for pediatric patients who are injured or have ailing health. As the main provider to a vulnerable community, patient advocacy is a major part of resident training as a means of addressing social determinants of health for the children treated by residents. The hospital understands that children have unique needs when it comes to medical care; therefore, all patients receive treatment in a calming and compassionate atmosphere with dedicated medical workers, including the 49 honored pediatric residents.

"The process of becoming a pediatrician is not an easy one, especially amid a pandemic," said Dr. Ketan Kansagra, program director, Pediatric Residency. "This group of residents was asked to take care of adult patients in addition to their normal pediatric duties -- and contributed in a remarkable way to the ongoing health of the community we serve. We are grateful for their dedication and honored to be the recipients of Barco's Made to Matter Award."

"The value of caring for others is woven into the very thread of Barco's mission," said David Murphy, president and CEO of Barco Uniforms. "The Children's Hospital's pediatric residents exemplify this mentality. They represent the future of pediatric medicine in New Jersey and throughout the nation, and we are honored to celebrate their achievements to date – as well as what they will bring to the future of pediatric care."

About Barco Uniforms

Founded in 1929, Barco® Uniforms is a leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, designing award-winning premium uniforms that elevate and honor the individuals in the healthcare, food service and hospitality industries. Barco Uniforms is headquartered in Los Angeles with approximately 250+ local employees across multiple disciplines including design, product development, marketing, sales, supply chain, and distribution. For more information, visit www.barcouniforms.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/barco-uniforms-inc. You can follow the company at www.instagram.com/barco.uniforms/, www.facebook.com/barcouniforms/, https://twitter.com/BarcoUniforms and www.pinterest.com/barcouniforms/.

Keeping Hope Alive.

In 2008, Barco's Nightingales Foundation (BNF) was founded by Barco's Chairman of the Board, Michael Donner and his wife Frida in hopes of lifting-up the lives of children around the world, in honor of Healthcare Professionals. http://www.barcosnightingales.org/

For more information on Barco Uniforms or Barco's Nightingales Foundation visit: www.barcouniforms.com.

SOURCE Barco Uniforms

Related Links

https://www.barcouniforms.com/

