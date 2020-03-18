Barco® Uniforms Partners With The Living Desert Zoo And Gardens To Become The Official Scrubs Provider For Its Renowned Veterinary Team

For 50 years, The Living Desert has engaged in the important work of preserving, conserving and interpreting the desert and all its varied plant and animal life. Veterinarians provide care for a wide variety of species – including many that are threatened with extinction. Fur, feathers, scales and even porcupine quills, are no match for Barco One scrubs. Since the brand was launched in 2016, it has quickly become the number one choice for vets and animal caretakers who love the proprietary fabric's anti-static properties and Quick-shed™ technology, which releases animal hair quickly from the surface of the fabric. Barco One also features a temperature-regulating attribute – a must for vets working in Palm Desert where The Living Desert is located, facing temperatures that reach up to 120 degrees in the summer.

As part of the company's ongoing innovation leadership and commitment to sustainable technology advancements, Barco One scrubs incorporate five recycled plastic bottles into the fabric of each garment; likewise, its Skechers™ by Barco scrub brand incorporates seven bottles per garment. Collectively, the company has recycled over 17 million plastic bottles. If those bottles were lined up, they would stretch approximately 2,121 miles – longer than the distance between Miami and Denver.

"Studies show that approximately 91 percent of plastic is still not recycled and ends up in the ocean instead. Barco wants to help change that, and we're proud to take these steps for a cleaner planet and safer environment for all living creatures," said Peggy Schulz, vice president, corporate marketing at Barco Uniforms. "We are delighted to partner with The Living Desert and honored to provide a uniform that not only allows their veterinarian doctors to perform their best under extreme heat and physical stress but is also aligned with its core ethos of sustainability."

Barco's scrub brand collection offers nine unique lines, which includes Grey's Anatomy™ and Skechers™ by Barco.

Founded in 1929, Barco® Uniforms is a leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, designing award-winning premium uniforms that elevate and honor the individual in the healthcare, food service and hospitality industries. Barco Uniforms is headquartered in Los Angeles with approximately 250+ local employees across multiple disciplines including design, product development, marketing, sales, supply chain, and distribution. For more information, visit www.barcouniforms.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/barco-uniforms-inc. You can follow the company at www.instagram.com/barco.uniforms/, www.facebook.com/barcouniforms/, https://twitter.com/BarcoUniforms and www.pinterest.com/barcouniforms/.

In 2008, Barco's Nightingales Foundation (BNF) was founded by Barco's Chairman of the Board, Michael Donner and his wife Frida in hopes of lifting-up the lives of children around the world, in honor of Healthcare Professionals. http://www.barcosnightingales.org/

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is a nonprofit, accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, ensuring the highest standards of all aspects of animal care, education, conservation, public service, and operations. The Zoo is active in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the world, as well as in its own community. The Zoo has been a top destination in the Palm Springs area for 50 years. The Living Desert is located at 47900 Portola Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260. For more information: (760) 346-5694 or visit livingdesert.org.

