Barcode Label Printer Market Size to Grow by USD 1.01 billion | Premiumization Through Product Innovation to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Jun 21, 2022, 03:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Barcode Label Printer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the barcode label printer market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.01 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report is estimated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.8% during the projected market.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Drivers: The premiumization through product innovation is notably driving the barcode label printer market growth. The vendors of barcode printers are extending their product lines and expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demands of end-users. They are also focusing on adopting new data collection technologies that can be incorporated into their existing product lines. In addition, the rising omnichannel retailing is the key market trend driving the barcode label printer market growth. Barcode labels help retailers to get information about the movement of goods through the supply chain with increased visibility. Further, omnichannel vendors are launching platforms more suitable for retail.
- Market Challenge: The major challenge impeding the barcode label printer market growth is the increase in the adoption of RFID printers. RFID smart printers can handle common RFID inlays and have large data storage capabilities, which is also driving their adoption among consumers. In addition, they are easy to service and integrate with the existing network technology. All these factors are driving the adoption of RFID printers, hindering the market growth for barcode label printers.
Revenue-Generating Segment Dynamics:
The barcode label printer market report is segmented by Product (industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
- The industrial printers product segment held the largest barcode label printer market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to their wide application in asset management, compliance labeling, cross-docking, and receiving and shipping.
- APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, China, and Japan are the key markets for the barcode label printer market in APAC. The revival of the economy in Japan will encourage the transportation and logistics firms to invest more in upgrading their business requirements by adopting barcode label printers, which will facilitate the barcode label printer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- Barcodes Inc.
- Brady Corp.
- Brother International Corp.
- cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.
- GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Postek Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Printronix
|
Barcode Label Printer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.8%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.35
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brady Corp., Brother International Corp., cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co., Honeywell International Inc., Postek Electronics Co. Ltd., and Printronix
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: electronic equipment and instruments
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Industrial printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Industrial printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Industrial printers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Desktop printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Desktop printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Desktop printers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Mobile printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Mobile printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Mobile printers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Transportation and logistics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 50: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 56: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Avery Dennison Corp.
- Exhibit 58: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Barcodes Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Barcodes Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Barcodes Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Barcodes Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Brady Corp.
- Exhibit 66: Brady Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Brady Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Brady Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Brady Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Brother International Corp.
- Exhibit 70: Brother International Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Brother International Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Brother International Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Brother International Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.7 cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- Exhibit 74: cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 75: cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.8 Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 77: Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.9 GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co.
- Exhibit 80: GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 83: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 86: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Postek Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 88: Postek Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Postek Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 90: Postek Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Printronix
- Exhibit 91: Printronix - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Printronix - Product and service
- Exhibit 93: Printronix - Key news
- Exhibit 94: Printronix - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 96: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 98: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
