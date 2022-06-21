Barcode Label Printer Market Size to Grow by USD 1.01 billion | Premiumization Through Product Innovation to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Speak to analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: The premiumization through product innovation is notably driving the barcode label printer market growth. The vendors of barcode printers are extending their product lines and expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demands of end-users. They are also focusing on adopting new data collection technologies that can be incorporated into their existing product lines. In addition, the rising omnichannel retailing is the key market trend driving the barcode label printer market growth. Barcode labels help retailers to get information about the movement of goods through the supply chain with increased visibility. Further, omnichannel vendors are launching platforms more suitable for retail.

Market Challenge: The major challenge impeding the barcode label printer market growth is the increase in the adoption of RFID printers. RFID smart printers can handle common RFID inlays and have large data storage capabilities, which is also driving their adoption among consumers. In addition, they are easy to service and integrate with the existing network technology. All these factors are driving the adoption of RFID printers, hindering the market growth for barcode label printers.

Revenue-Generating Segment Dynamics:

The barcode label printer market report is segmented by Product (industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The industrial printers product segment held the largest barcode label printer market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to their wide application in asset management, compliance labeling, cross-docking, and receiving and shipping.

APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, China , and Japan are the key markets for the barcode label printer market in APAC. The revival of the economy in Japan will encourage the transportation and logistics firms to invest more in upgrading their business requirements by adopting barcode label printers, which will facilitate the barcode label printer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Avery Dennison Corp.



Barcodes Inc.



Brady Corp.



Brother International Corp.



cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG



Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.



GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co.



Honeywell International Inc.



Postek Electronics Co. Ltd.



Printronix

Barcode Label Printer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brady Corp., Brother International Corp., cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co., Honeywell International Inc., Postek Electronics Co. Ltd., and Printronix Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

