Barcode Label Printer Market size to increase over $ 1 Bn between 2021-2025 | Discover Latest Trends, Growth Accelerators, and Risk Factors | Technavio

Sep 17, 2021
The barcode label printer market size is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the barcode label printer market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brady Corp., Brother International Corp., cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co., Honeywell International Inc., Postek Electronics Co. Ltd., and Printronix are some of the major market participants. Factors such as premiumization through product innovation, growing e-commerce industry, and increasing adoption of 2D barcodes will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Barcode Label Printer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Barcode Label Printer Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Industrial Printers
- Desktop Printers
- Mobile Printers
- Application
- Manufacturing
- Transportation And Logistics
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Barcode Label Printer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the barcode label printer market in the technology hardware, storage & peripherals industry include Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brady Corp., Brother International Corp., cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co., Honeywell International Inc., Postek Electronics Co. Ltd., and Printronix. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Barcode Label Printer Market size
- Barcode Label Printer Market trends
- Barcode Printer Market Share
Rising omnichannel retailing is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the increased adoption of RFID printers may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the barcode label printer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Barcode Label Printer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist barcode label printer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the barcode label printer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the barcode label printer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of barcode label printer market vendors
Share this article