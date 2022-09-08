Bardasz Announces Appointment of Senior Executive Advisor

Industry Veteran Brings Strategic Expertise to Accelerate Growth

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardasz, a leading data solutions provider in the petroleum industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ross Philo, as Senior Executive Advisor. An industry veteran with over 35 years of global experience and former President & CEO of Energistics, Ross's responsibilities will encompass assisting and advising the leadership team at Bardasz on business and technical strategies as well as helping to create new opportunities to accelerate the growth of the company.

Ross Philo

"Ross is an outstanding addition to Bardasz, and we are very excited to have him join our leadership team," said Pablo Perez, Founder, President and CEO of Bardasz. "With his decades of transformational leadership experience in global organizations, Ross will be key to taking our business and technical expertise to the next level and central to accelerating our company's growth."

Ross brings extensive global experience in energy, high-tech and public service organizations to Bardasz. He began his career internationally with Schlumberger, during which time he held a wide range of management roles of increasing responsibility, and subsequently joined Halliburton Energy Services as CIO. Most recently, Ross held the position of President & CEO of Energistics, the non-profit industry consortium focused on developing and driving the definition and adoption of data exchange standards for the upstream energy industry. Prior to that, Ross was Vice President and CIO with Maersk Oil in Copenhagen. His extensive experience also includes leadership as EVP & CIO for USPS, where he successfully led a range of complex projects related to mail services, involving thousands of client organizations and billions of transactions per year.

"I'm honored to join Bardasz as an Executive Advisor," said Philo. "They have an industry-leading team of experts in WITSML and real-time data delivery, and I look forward to helping them expand into new areas and accelerate their business in the coming years."

About Bardasz

Bardasz is an independent and vendor-neutral data solutions provider in the energy industry. What differentiates Bardasz is its focus on data governance, data quality, reliability, and interoperability using key industry standards such as WITSML, ETP, and OSDU. Bardasz provides solutions rather than mere software products only. Their new tagline "Solutions Beyond Technology" expresses this principle. They aim to seamlessly unlock the value of the data for better and faster decision-making so their clients can increase operational efficiency, minimize risks, reduce costs, and maximize return on investment.

For more information, visit www.bardasz.com

Media contact:

Jessica King

[email protected]

281 294 1452

SOURCE The Bardasz Group