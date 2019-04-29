Bardstown Bourbon Company releases its first Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

"We are a new blend of bourbon makers pushing the boundaries through innovation, while honoring the traditional art of making whiskey," says Bardstown Bourbon Company President and CEO, David Mandell. "Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series #1 is a celebration of our distillery, beverage and culinary teams working together to create spectacular bourbon."

The process to produce Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series #1 is as unique as the product itself. Bardstown Bourbon Company's expert team blind tasted more than 50 blends to arrive at a final product with an exceptional nose, a rich palate and a balanced, lasting finish. The synthesis between young and aged bourbon creates a one-of-a-kind blend. The lively fruit and spice of the two-year-old Kentucky bourbon counters the leather, roasted nuts and rich caramel of aged Kentucky bourbon.

Bardstown Bourbon Company's expert team is led by Master Distiller, Steve Nally, a 40-year veteran of the spirits industry, Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame member and former Master Distiller at Maker's Mark; John Hargrove, Vice President of Manufacturing Operations and former Master Distiller at Sazerac and Barton 1792; Dan Callaway, Director of bourbon education, visitors experience and product development, and Certified Sommelier by the Court of Master Sommeliers; and Bottle & Bond Kitchen & Bar executive chef Felix Mosso, formerly chef de cuisine at the renowned Greenbrier Resort.

"Our new approach to bourbon making and blending is unlike anything I've ever seen in my career," says Master Distiller, Steve Nally. "With Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series #1, we've produced one of the finest bourbons on the market."

"We've taken our tremendous expertise in distilling whiskey for the best brands in the world, and now we're using it to create our own product," says Vice President of Manufacturing Operations, John Hargrove.

Bardstown Bourbon Company currently produces nearly 40 mash bills for some of the finest whiskey and bourbon brands in the world in one of the most technically sophisticated distilleries in the country. In addition to distilling, the dynamic company has quickly developed one of the best beverage and culinary teams in Kentucky with the opening of its in-house restaurant, Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar. Bottle & Bond opened in June 2018 and is the first modern, full-service restaurant on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Combining seasonal, fresh ingredients with regional flair, executive chef Felix Mosso offers simple, yet refined Southern comfort food. The restaurant is complemented by a world-class beverage team that crafts a creative and wholly unique experience for guests.

"If the distillery is our heart, then Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar is our soul," says Director of bourbon education, visitor's experience and product development Dan Callaway. "Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series #1 was created with the perspective of a beverage team that considered cocktail balance and consumer needs."

"Pairing bourbon with food is a growing trend," says executive chef Felix Mosso. "In making Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series #1, our culinary team highlighted flavor profiles using the same techniques that we rely on in crafting our dishes."

Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series #1 is bottled at 98.9 proof with a suggested retail price of $59.99 /750ml bottle. It is now available in Kentucky and Indiana through Republic National Distributing Company and will be released in California and Florida through Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits in May, and Tennessee and Illinois this summer.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company:

Located in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky., is one of the country's most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic whiskey, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson's, High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with its exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering the only full-service restaurant located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar. The company was founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin, David Mandell, Daniel Linde and Garnett Black. For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com or follow Bardstown Bourbon Company on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Bardstown Bourbon Company

Related Links

http://www.bardstownbourbon.com

