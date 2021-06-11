Bardstown Distilleries Announce Unified Bourbon Series Celebrating the Bourbon Capital of the World

"You can truly feel the magic of our bourbon culture and heritage come alive when working on this special release," said Samantha Brady, executive director of Bardstown Tourism. "We are trademarked as the "Bourbon Capital of the World," but when distilleries unite to authenticate your claim; you don't get much better than that. There is a reason why we say "Bourbon Comes from Bardstown" and we invite you to experience this for yourself."

There are eleven distillery experiences within sixteen miles of Bardstown and on National Bourbon Day each Master Distiller stood together to announce this collective project. Each distiller committed to selecting a premium bourbon to represent their company's best, bottled in custom packaging that celebrates the community and the history of Bardstown.

"My family's been in the area for generations, and we've always considered Bardstown our home," shared Freddie Noe IV, 8th Generation Distiller for James B Beam Distilling Co. "Not just because most of us have lived here, but because we're part of the community. So when this idea was brought to us, it was a no brainer. We're honored to join our fellow bourbon distillers in coming together for a good cause – and great bourbon."

The shared bottle design features iconic images from Bardstown, such as The My Old Kentucky Home museum and will be packaged within a gold-embossed, navy blue box featuring an ornate compass and a detailed graphic of the region's topography. The box also includes a moleskin booklet describing the product and process of every distillery.

"A collaboration like this has never been done within the bourbon industry," shared Dan Callaway, vice president of hospitality and product development for Bardstown Bourbon Company. "It is remarkable to be part of the camaraderie and collaboration between so many Bardstown brands."

The project will be bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company's new 55,000 square foot bottling facility, then made available for purchase exclusively on-site at each distillery's visitors center in September. The releases will be scheduled so that guests will have an opportunity to visit each location to purchase their bottle.

About Bardstown, Kentucky:

Located in the heart of the Bluegrass State, Bardstown offers the ultimate bourbon getaway. With 11 unique distillery experiences within 16 miles of court square, all your bourbon dreams can come true here in Bardstown, the Bourbon Capital of The World.

Bourbon not your thing? Not to worry! Come see us for our unrivaled history, instead. With an atmosphere that seems to have magically leapt from the paintings of Norman Rockwell and the pages of Mark Twain, see for yourself why Bardstown was declared The Most Beautiful Small Town in America by Rand McNally and USA Today.

Settled in 1780, Bardstown is Kentucky's second-oldest city. Throughout Nelson County, there are more than 300 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, with nearly 200 of them located in the historic downtown district. In fact, the stagecoach stop that was built in 1779 still stands today as a tavern, restaurant, and bed & breakfast.

It's not just the town structures that have stayed the same. You'll also find the friendly attitude and Southern charm that can only be found in such a town. It's a place where neighbors still borrow cups of sugar. Because let's face it, you can't make a mint julep without sugar! You also can't make it without bourbon. Speaking of…who's ready to come soak up some local culture?

SOURCE Bardstown Tourism