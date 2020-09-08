Bardy Diagnostics® Announces Appointment of Kevin Hykes as President and Chief Executive Officer

Gust H. Bardy, M.D., founder and Chairman of BardyDx, commenting on the appointment said "I'm very excited and pleased to have Kevin join our executive team as President and CEO. I've had the privilege of working with Kevin when he was CEO of the last company I founded, Cameron Health, where he led the global commercialization of the subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator and ultimately our successful sale to Boston Scientific. I am looking forward to transitioning into my new role as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer and turning day-to-day management of the company over to Kevin as we continue to experience tremendous growth in the adoption of our CAM ® p-wave centric patch as the new standard of care in ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices."

Prior to joining BardyDx, Hykes held operational roles in numerous venture-backed medical device companies including serving as the President and CEO of Relievant Medical Systems, Metavention, Inc. and Cameron Health. Hykes has also been an Operating Partner at both Revival Healthcare Capital and Versant Ventures and currently serves as an independent director at Veran Medical Systems and Metavention, Inc. Earlier in his career, Hykes spent sixteen years at Medtronic where he held leadership positions in the CRM, Neurostimulation and Cardiac Surgery business in the United States and Europe.

"It's an honor to join the outstanding team at Bardy Diagnostics and to build upon the significant momentum that the company has established in the marketplace with its best in class ambulatory ECG monitoring and analysis technology," said Hykes. "The demonstrated clinical superiority of Bardy Diagnostics' p-wave centric technology uniquely positions the company to capitalize on the growing interest in remote patient monitoring for patients with chronic health conditions."

Warren Watson, a Bardy Diagnostics' board member, continued "I've worked with Kevin at multiple points over the last 20 years and I'm pleased to welcome him to Bardy Diagnostics. Kevin's extensive experience leading venture-backed medical device companies and his successful track record commercializing breakthrough technologies on a global basis will be instrumental in taking the company to the next level in its growth trajectory."

About Bardy Diagnostics:

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. is an innovator in digital health and remote patient monitoring, with a focus on providing the most diagnostically accurate and patient-friendly cardiac patch monitors to the industry. The company's CAM patch is a non-invasive, P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia detection device that is designed to improve patient compliance for adults and children through its lifestyle-enabling form factor. Designed to be worn comfortably and discreetly for up to 14 days, the female-friendly, hourglass-shaped CAM patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart for optimum ECG signal collection. The proprietary technology of the CAM patch provides optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the signal of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.bardydx.com.

