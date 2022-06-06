Bare Metal Cloud Market Size to Grow by USD 11.35 billion | Technavio

Jun 06, 2022, 22:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bare metal cloud market will be driven by factors such as the increasing online content with high Internet penetration, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. With the increase in internet penetration, people are sharing personal information on the Internet, especially on social media. In addition, private companies and the public sector are storing their critical information in the cloud. Payment card companies and banks are encouraging customers to make online transactions and payments using the Internet. Card numbers and passwords are being stored online. As a result, cases such as data theft and phishing are on the rise, along with the emergence of new types of attacks. Hence, end-users are increasingly adopting bare metal cloud solutions to secure their systems from cyber threats.
The bare metal cloud market size is expected to grow by USD 11.35 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 41.25% during the forecast period.
For more insights into market dynamics, Request a Sample Report
Bare Metal Cloud Market: Trend
The emergence of advanced analytics solutions is a trend in the market. Advanced analytics enables companies to understand the data generated through various sources and gain insights into consumer behavior. The adoption of predictive analytical tools is increasing gradually across enterprises. Bare metal cloud using hyper-converged storage is in the nascent stage in terms of technology. Large and medium-sized organizations are increasingly investing in hyper-converged infrastructure-based storage solutions. Vendors such as Dell Inc. provide hyper-converged storage solutions that use web-scale technologies and architecture. In addition, IBM and Oracle are expected to adopt these solutions.
Bare Metal Cloud Market: Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation by end-user:
- Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into BFSI, government, IT & telecom, healthcare, and others.
- The BFSI segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
- The increasing online activities, such as online banking and online insurance with the integration of blockchain technologies in the BFSI industry, require high-end proactive processing over a cloud network.
Segmentation by Geography:
- Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
- North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
- The increased use of the Internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.
- The US and Canada are the key countries for the market in North America.
Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. View an Exclusive Sample Report
Bare Metal Cloud Market: Major Vendors
The bare metal cloud market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including CenturyLink Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Joyent Inc., Limestone Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. among others.
For more details about key vendors and vendor offerings, Download an Exclusive Sample Report
Related Reports:
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Hyperscalers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026s
|
Bare Metal Cloud Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.25%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 11.35 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
38.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
CenturyLink Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Joyent Inc., Limestone Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis : Internet services and infrastructure market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user
- 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 CenturyLink Inc.
- Exhibit 49: CenturyLink Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: CenturyLink Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: CenturyLink Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 52: CenturyLink Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: CenturyLink Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Equinix Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Equinix Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Equinix Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Equinix Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 GoDaddy Inc.
- Exhibit 63: GoDaddy Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: GoDaddy Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: GoDaddy Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: GoDaddy Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Internap Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Internap Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Internap Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Internap Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Internap Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 71: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Joyent Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Joyent Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Joyent Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Joyent Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Limestone Networks Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Limestone Networks Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Limestone Networks Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Limestone Networks Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Limestone Networks Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 82: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Rackspace Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 87: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 89: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article