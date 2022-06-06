Bare Metal Cloud Market Size to Grow by USD 11.35 billion | Technavio

For more insights into market dynamics, Request a Sample Report

Bare Metal Cloud Market: Trend

The emergence of advanced analytics solutions is a trend in the market. Advanced analytics enables companies to understand the data generated through various sources and gain insights into consumer behavior. The adoption of predictive analytical tools is increasing gradually across enterprises. Bare metal cloud using hyper-converged storage is in the nascent stage in terms of technology. Large and medium-sized organizations are increasingly investing in hyper-converged infrastructure-based storage solutions. Vendors such as Dell Inc. provide hyper-converged storage solutions that use web-scale technologies and architecture. In addition, IBM and Oracle are expected to adopt these solutions.

Bare Metal Cloud Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by end-user:

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into BFSI, government, IT & telecom, healthcare, and others.

The BFSI segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing online activities, such as online banking and online insurance with the integration of blockchain technologies in the BFSI industry, require high-end proactive processing over a cloud network.

Segmentation by Geography:

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

, , APAC, , and MEA. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increased use of the Internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the market in North America .

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. View an Exclusive Sample Report

Bare Metal Cloud Market: Major Vendors

The bare metal cloud market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including CenturyLink Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Joyent Inc., Limestone Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. among others.

For more details about key vendors and vendor offerings, Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports:

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hyperscalers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026s

Bare Metal Cloud Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 38.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CenturyLink Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Joyent Inc., Limestone Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis : Internet services and infrastructure market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CenturyLink Inc.

Exhibit 49: CenturyLink Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: CenturyLink Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: CenturyLink Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: CenturyLink Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: CenturyLink Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 54: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Equinix Inc.

Exhibit 58: Equinix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Equinix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Equinix Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 61: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 GoDaddy Inc.

Exhibit 63: GoDaddy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: GoDaddy Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: GoDaddy Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 66: GoDaddy Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Internap Corp.

Exhibit 67: Internap Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Internap Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Internap Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Internap Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 71: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Joyent Inc.

Exhibit 75: Joyent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Joyent Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Joyent Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Limestone Networks Inc.

Exhibit 78: Limestone Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Limestone Networks Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Limestone Networks Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Limestone Networks Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 82: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Rackspace Technology Inc.

Exhibit 87: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 89: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio