Bare Metal Cloud Market value to grow by $ 11.35 Bn at 41% CAGR during 2021-2025 | CenturyLink Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Equinix Inc. emerge as major players | Technavio

This bare metal cloud market report encapsulates not only the information technology industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Bare Metal Cloud Market Participants:



CenturyLink Inc.

The company offers Lumen Edge bare metal with flexible access to a distributed network of high-capacity bare metal servers designed to deliver 5ms or better latency and geared to maximize security, performance, and orchestration control.

Dell Technologies Inc.

The company offers BMaaS which is aimed at Eliminating CapEx outflow, Achieving predictable OpEx, Accelerating application deployment, and others

Equinix Inc.

The company offers bare metal cloud under the brand Equinix Metal, which facilitates the interconnection between the data centers and strengthens the digital infrastructure, globally.

Bare Metal Cloud Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bare metal cloud market is segmented as below:

End-user

BFSI



Government



IT And Telecom



Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The bare metal cloud market is driven by the increasing online content with high Internet penetration. In addition, the emergence of hyper-convergence technology is expected to trigger the bare metal cloud market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 41% during the forecast period.

