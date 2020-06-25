Bare Tree Media Partners with TikTok to Bring the Power of AR Effects to Brands

BOSTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bare Tree Media, a leader in branded interactive experiences, has been selected by TikTok as a preferred AR (Augmented Reality) design agency partner. As part of the TikTok Branded Effects Partner Program, Bare Tree Media will be assigned to strategize and design TikTok AR Effects for brand campaigns. Through TikTok's technology and Bare Tree Media's in-depth expertise in 2D and 3D AR design, this partnership will help to scale creativity and production of AR effects for brands. This partnership builds on TikTok's newly launched Branded Scan, an innovative format of TikTok's Branded AR Effect that activates certain visual effects after recognizing a flat image such as a brand's logo or physical object such as a branded product.

"With the digital landscape always evolving, we are consistently investing in our interactive competencies such as augmented reality," said Robert Ferrari, President of Bare Tree Media. "We are honored to be selected into this partnership to create branded AR experiences to engage audiences within the popular TikTok platform."

"Branded Effects give brands the opportunity to interact with TikTok users in a way that's engaging and fun," said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, Global Business Solutions at TikTok. "We're thrilled to partner with the most creative leaders in 2D and 3D development to bring this playful, immersive experience to our brand partners and the broader TikTok community."

About Bare Tree Media

Bare Tree Media enables brands to reach, engage and entertain consumers through the creation and digital publishing of branded emojis, messaging stickers, GIFs and augmented reality within popular messaging platforms. As a pioneer in the digital creative and technology sector, Bare Tree Media's clients and partners include; ABC Television, American Greetings, Apple, Baidu, CBS Interactive, Disney, Duracell, EA, Facebook, Giphy, Google Play, Instagram, King Features, Life is Good, LINE Corp, Lionsgate, Mars-Wrigley, MasterCard, MuscleTech, Paws Inc, P&G, NBC Universal, New England Patriots, Snapchat, Snap-On Tools, SONY Television Pictures, Tenor, TikTok, Twitter, Viacom, Warner Bros, Wimpy Kid, and many more. Brands interested in offering their own mobile messaging apps, mobile stickers, emojis, and augmented reality can go to www.baretreemedia.com or contact Bare Tree Media at [email protected] .

