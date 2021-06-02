Barefoot Amplifies Support of LGBTQ+ Equality with Renewed Partnerships and a Vibrant 2021 Barefoot Bubbly Pride Collection

MODESTO, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For 30+ years, Barefoot has remained an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and steadfast proponent of equality for everyone, regardless of who you are and who you love. This year, Barefoot continues to strive for equality and invites consumers to #MarchOnwardwithUs by launching a 2021 Barefoot Bubbly Pride Collection with proceeds benefitting Free Mom Hugs (FMH) and the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE).

2021 Barefoot Bubbly Pride Collection

"Barefoot has supported and advocated for the LGBTQ+ community for more than three decades and will continue to be an ally of the community and what Pride stands for. We support inclusion of all, and our LGBTQ+ initiatives exist precisely so we can contribute to creating safer, more welcoming spaces for the community," said Vice President of Marketing for Barefoot Wines, Anna Bell.

The 2021 Barefoot Bubbly Pride Collection

The Barefoot Bubbly Pride Collection features two vibrant new designs inspired by the pink, white and blue transgender Pride flag and the historical rainbow Pride colors. Both bottles feature an all new varietal: Barefoot Bubbly Sweet Rosé. Proceeds from each case of Barefoot's Pride packaging benefit Free Mom Hugs and the National Center for Transgender Equality. The Barefoot Bubbly Pride Collection is now available to purchase on The Barrel Room and at stores nationwide for an SRP of $9.99.

Free Mom Hugs

Barefoot renews its ongoing partnership with Free Mom Hugs, a non-profit organization consisting of parents and allies who love the LGBTQ+ community and work toward full affirmation and equality. Proceeds from each case will go to Free Mom Hugs to support their signature tour to celebrate Pride virtually, as well as their national Pride ride, and nomination relief packages, during the 2021 season.

"When a company like Barefoot continues to be visible and vocal in their LGBTQ advocacy work, it sends a message to families like mine and the world that they are strong, faithful allies of the LGBTQ community," said Sara Cunningham, Founder of Free Mom Hugs. "We are proud to be their partner on this journey to making the world a safer place for everyone."

National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE)

Barefoot is partnering with the NCTE to help roll out the second U.S. Transgender Survey (USTS), the largest survey ever devoted to the lives and experiences of transgender and gender non-conforming people. An internal Barefoot survey showed that 63% of Americans aren't familiar with the transgender flag. Barefoot's new transgender pride flag design aims to increase awareness, acceptance and love of transgender individuals among Americans. Proceeds from each bottle purchased will directly contribute to the success of the 2022 U.S. Transgender Survey (USTS), enabling the creation of survey-taking sites across the country and providing equipment necessary for completing the survey, with the goal of increasing access and participation.

"We are extremely excited to partner with a renowned brand like Barefoot to further build awareness and support of the transgender community. Barefoot has proven a loyal LGBTQ+ ally for over thirty years, and we are excited to work together this year to promote the U.S. Transgender Survey, which is critical to increasing safety, equality, and visibility for all transgender people," said Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, Deputy Executive Director of NCTE.

Barefoot understands being an ally means showing up year-round and not just for Pride Month. Barefoot will fuel the momentum of its LGBTQ+ initiatives through the rest of the year, including a yet-to-be-announced digital content campaign later this summer.

About Barefoot®

Barefoot®, the #1 selling wine brand in the world with a long history of inclusivity, has remained a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community since 1988, making its first donation to an LGBTQ+ charity, the Golden Gate Business Association of San Francisco. Each year, Barefoot sponsors over 200 LGBTQ+ events around the globe. Additionally, Barefoot is continually recognized as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality. To learn more about how purchases support #MarchOnward for equality, visit barefootwine.com/lgbtq.

Barefoot®, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S. competitions, can be found worldwide bearing the fun and iconic footprint label. Barefoot offers 20 types of still wine available for an SRP of $6 for 750 mL bottles, $11 for 1.5-liter bottles, $19 for Barefoot On Tap 3L Box, and $5 for Barefoot Wine-To-Go. Barefoot Bubbly® sparkling wine offers 11 different styles of bubbly and special packaging collections, with an SRP of $9. Barefoot® also offers wine-based spritzer cans made in a fizzy and light wine style with added hints of fruit flavor. Barefoot Spritzer™ has seven flavors — available in 8.4 oz. cans nationwide, with an SRP $8 for a four-pack and $2 for singles. Barefoot Hard Seltzer comes in 6 flavors and is one of the only wine-based hard seltzers on the market! With 70 calories per 8.4 oz can, and an SRP of $8 for a four-pack.

About National Center for Transgender Equality

The National Center for Transgender Equality was founded in 2003 by transgender activists who recognized the urgent need for policy change to advance transgender equality. Since then, the staff has grown and works at the local, state, and federal levels to change laws, policies and society, to increase understanding and acceptance of transgender people.

About Free Mom Hugs

Free Mom Hugs is a registered non-profit organization made up of parents and allies who love the LGBTQ+ community unconditionally and are working toward full affirmation and equality for all. We are dedicated to educating families, church and civic leaders, encouraging them to not only affirm the value of the LGBTQ+ community but celebrate them. Your donations allow us to advocate for equality for the LGBTQ+ community by providing resources, education, and support at community events, churches, and colleges.

