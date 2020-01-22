Barefoot Brings Wine to the Seltzer Category with the Launch of Barefoot Hard Seltzer

MODESTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barefoot, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S. competitions, announced today it will enter the popular hard seltzer category with Barefoot Hard Seltzer, the first nationally distributed hard seltzer made with real wine. The brand will begin to roll out Barefoot Hard Seltzer nationwide in February 2020.

Drawing off the success of Barefoot's popular Barefoot Spritzer, award-winning Winemaker Jen Wall has worked with her team to craft Barefoot Hard Seltzer, a premium alternative to beer and lighter-bodied alternative to wine. Made with three main ingredients Barefoot Wine, seltzer water, and natural flavor, each 250mL can boasts 70 calories, 2 grams of sugar, 4% ABV and is gluten-free. Barefoot Hard Seltzer delivers a hint of natural flavor and real wine in four vibrant and refreshing flavors – Pineapple & Passion Fruit, Cherry & Cranberry, Peach & Nectarine, and Strawberry & Guava.

"At Barefoot, we are passionate about creating products that meet the various lifestyles and tastes of our diverse consumer base," said Anna Bell, Vice President of Marketing at Barefoot. "With Barefoot Hard Seltzer, we wanted to create a delicious and light-bodied, wine-based hard seltzer that can be enjoyed at home, on the go, or with family and friends."

Barefoot Hard Seltzer will be available to purchase nationwide this spring for a suggested retail price of $1.99 for a single can, $7.99 for a four-pack, and $19.99 for a variety 12-pack at retailers nationwide or online at www.barefootwine.com.

About Barefoot®

Barefoot®, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S. competitions, can be found worldwide bearing the fun and iconic footprint label. Barefoot has 19 still wine offerings available for an SRP of $6 for 750 mL bottles, $11 for 1.5-liter bottles, $19 for Barefoot On Tap 3L Box, and $5 for Barefoot Wine-To-Go. Barefoot Bubbly® sparkling wine has 11 available offerings with an SRP of $9. Barefoot® also offers wine-based spritzer cans made in a fizzy and light wine style with added hints of fruit flavor. Barefoot Spritzer™ has seven flavors — available in 8.4 oz. cans nationwide, with an SRP $8 for a four-pack and $2 for singles.

