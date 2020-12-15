Barefoot Student - Hiring or Firing? Employment Trends State by State

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a job? According to a recent study by Barefoot Student, some states are more friendly to job seekers than others. Built to help connect college students to potential employers, this job search site tracked and compared regional job engagement rates from 2019 to 2020 — and found some revealing data about states' hiring trends.

Here's a snapshot of the numbers to help job seekers know — and go — where the job opportunities are.

In Idaho, Arizona and Florida, the number of job listings either stayed steadily consistent or saw a significant uptick from 2019 to 2020 — meaning new positions are still opening and job growth continued even throughout the pandemic.

In states like New York, California and Washington, however, job listings decreased throughout 2020 as the employment market fell.

So what's the trend in state-by-state job opportunities? This study shows that hiring is decreasing in states with more restrictive business lockdowns, while the job market has increased or stabilized in states implementing more lenient measures. Whether searching for remote work or pursuing an in-person position, taking a look at regional business measures will help point job seekers in the direction of more opportunities.

Sources:

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/29/nearly-half-the-us-population-is-without-a-job-showing-how-far-the-labor-recovery-has-to-go.html

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackkelly/2020/07/16/51-million-americans-are-unemployedheres-the-story-of-the-job-seekers-behind-the-numbers/?sh=2b1a9f526ac1

https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/empsit.pdf

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/jobs-numbers/

https://www.galioninquirer.com/news/55441/covid-19-analysis-states-with-most-restrictions-had-the-most-job-losses

SOURCE Barefoot Student