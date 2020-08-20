Barefoot Wine Partners with RuPaul's Drag Race Producers World of Wonder to Honor the Past, Present and Future of LGBTQ+ Movement

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you get when you add RuPaul's Drag Race royalty with LGBTQ+ - inspired designs and the perfect bottle of Barefoot Bubbly? The House of Barefoot, a glamorous group of RuPaul's Drag Race Queens who have come together to entertain, educate and raise funding for an LGBTQ+ organization through fashion with the help of Barefoot Wine & Bubbly. As a longstanding ally of the LGBTQ+ community, Barefoot continues to #MarchOnward and has partnered with Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder to launch the House of Barefoot, a collection of one-of-a-kind looks designed personally by the Queens. Fan favorites Raja, Manila Luzon, Eureka O'Hara and Raven have designed the first looks to come out of the project, inspired by Barefoot's first-ever limited edition Pride Packaging Collection. Each Queen was also inspired by the bottle designs which represent significant historical milestones in the hard-fought progress of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Packaging Collection, available in Barefoot Bubbly and Barefoot Spritzer cans, was created to celebrate and honor important milestones in the LGBTQ+ movement, including marriage equality, the LGBTQ+ trailblazers who used their voices for change, Chosen Family, and the many Pride celebrations around the world. A portion of the proceeds from the Pride Packaging Collection sales, up to $60,000, benefits Free Mom Hugs, a non-profit organization of parents and allies working toward full affirmation and equality for all.

Each of the four House of Barefoot Queens was paired with one of the milestones and given fabric featuring one of the corresponding Pride packaging designs. They were then tasked to create original looks using the fabric as inspiration. The Queens revealed their final looks on a special Pride episode of the World of Wonder original series Fashion Photo RuView - https://youtu.be/39fTBavBuh8.

Raja – As the winner of Season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race and a former head makeup artist on America's Next Top Model , Raja knows a thing or two about creating fabulous drag looks. Raja was given the design honoring Chosen Family, the family we choose who accept us as we are and embrace our true selves.

"World of Wonder and these inspiring drag queens are the perfect partners to help us celebrate the strength and resiliency of the LGBTQ+ community. At Barefoot, we know we are better and stronger together," said Anna Bell, Vice President of Marketing at Barefoot. "We encourage our fans to proudly show their Pride and join together to virtually cheers to the LGBTQ+ community."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Barefoot, a company that's proudly supported the LGBTQ+ community for as long as we've been in business," said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. "Given our shared values, we were able to truly collaborate with the Barefoot team to create a partnership that celebrates the extraordinary talents of these creative Queens, while highlighting the important milestones that have helped to create change. It's a lovely reminder of how far we've come and the power of working together to drive progress in the future."

For more information about Barefoot's long-standing allyship to the LGBTQ+ community, visit https://www.barefootwine.com/lgbtq.

