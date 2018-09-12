bareMinerals Supports Women's Empowerment With the Launch of The Power of Good Fund by bareMinerals

LONDON, November 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Full of Possibility, Free of Limitations

Click here to download additional high res imagery

bareMinerals, the clean beauty brand founded 23 years ago, today announced the launch of its Power of Good Fund by bareMinerals. From January 2019, this philanthropic initiative will donate 1% of sales from bareMinerals boutiques and http://www.bareminerals.com to various charities that champion women's education, entrepreneurialism, and mentorship. As part of this new program, bareMinerals will also dedicate 1% of its employees' time to volunteerism, effectively encouraging each employee to donate three days every year to charitable causes.

The Mission of bareMinerals is to champion the power of good. We believe that the little choices we make have a power to make a big difference. "As a mother, business woman, and advocate for change, it was incredibly important that we establish a fund that allows young women to unleash their potential and realize their dreams. By establishing the Power of Good Fund by bareMinerals we hope to change the futures, and lives, of thousands of women across North America to start, with the aim to take this initiative global in 2020", says Jill Scalamandre, President bareMinerals.

To celebrate the launch of this initiative, bareMinerals hosted a Power of Good Global Wellness Retreat, the brand's first-ever global event, at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, England. Guests included Hailey Baldwin (bareMinerals Clean Beauty Ambassador), Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (bareMinerals Beauty Ambassador), Nikki DeRoest (bareMinerals Global Makeup Artist), Marc Rey (CEO, Shiseido Americas & Shiseido Group Chief Growth Officer), Jill Scalamandre (President, bareMinerals) and Jenny Halpern Prince (Founder, Joint Chairman, and Trustee for Access Inspiration).

More than just a beauty brand, bareMinerals believes that little choices can lead to big things. From the products that are part of a person's everyday routine to that greater sense of purpose that lies well beyond the makeup bag, bareMinerals is on a mission to help everyone feel the Power of Good. "The Power of Good campaign not only values products that make a difference, but also shows how feeling good and doing good can impact people around you," said Huntington-Whiteley. For Baldwin, the Power of Good means being "full of kindness and free of cruelty," while DeRoest believes in being "full of freedom and free of boundaries."

Every aspect of the two-day event was designed to evoke the Power of Good and put it into practice. Editors and influencers from all around the world were able to meet and mentor young women from London based charity, Access Aspiration. Founded by Jenny Halpern Prince, the charity provides 16 to 24-year-old students with new skills and career networks in an effort to increase social mobility, improve employability and remove barriers to higher education. A donation to Access Aspiration was made by bareMinerals in the name of all the guests in attendance. Additionally, DeRoest led a clean beauty masterclass and a dinner was hosted by Rey and Huntington-Whiteley to round out the retreat.

With philanthropy being a core pillar of the brand and clean ingredients free of compromise at the heart and soul of every product, the Power of Good Fund by bareMinerals is designed to further bareMinerals' mission to impact the world in a positive way. Knowing that every decision has an outward effect, bareMinerals strives to make a difference, effect real change, and unleash the potential of young women by encouraging acts of kindness both big and small.

SOURCE bareMinerals