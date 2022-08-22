Barge Transportation Market Size to Grow by USD 32.74 Billion, Rising Crude Oil Movement by Barges to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Barge Transportation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.37% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (dry cargo barge and liquid cargo barge) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.

Latest market research report titled Barge Transportation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The barge transportation market is fragmented, and vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on service pricing and service offerings to compete in the market. Competition from new entrants is expected to be low in the global barge transportation market during the forecast period. However, the established existing players compete in terms of service pricing and service offerings. Pricing of barge transportation varies depending upon the services the company offers, such as measures for safety, environmental sustainability, and large capacity handling. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABC India Ltd.

Alter Logistics Co.

American Contract Bridge League Inc.

Anderson Trucking Service Inc.

ARA Bulk BV

Argosy International Inc.

Blessey Marine Services Inc.

Campbell Transportation Co. Inc.

Continental AG

Danser Group

Dubbelman Container Transporten BV

Ernst Frankenbach Ltd. Liability Co.

Haeger and Schmidt Logistics GmbH

Heartland Barge Management LLC

Ingram Marine Group

Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Co. Ltd.

Kirby Corp.

McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc.

neska Container Line BV

Poh Tiong Choon Logistics Ltd.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd

Waalhaven Holding BV

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in barge transportation during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 51% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the two major markets for barge transportation in APAC. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rising domestic trade opportunities.

Key Segment Analysis

The dry cargo barge segment will have the highest contribution to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising dry cargo capacity across the world. The demand for leased dry containers is fueled by the growth of agriculture and the manufacturing of electronic goods, home appliances, textiles, and other bulk materials.

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The rising crude oil movement by barges is driving the growth of the market. Barge transportation is convenient and can transport a high quantity of crude oil in a cost-effective way. The oil sand crude production is expected to rise during the forecast period, which is fueling the demand for barges. Moreover, the cost of crude oil transportation via barges is low when compared to rail and trucks.

The presence of alternatives will challenge the barge transportation market during the forecast period. The need for fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability is leading to the growth of intermodal rail transportation. Moreover, stringent regulations on carbon emissions are compelling cargo movers and shippers to adopt rail intermodal. Therefore, the growth of rail intermodal as an alternative is expected to hinder the demand for barge transportation.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Barge Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 32.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, The Netherlands, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABC India Ltd., Alter Logistics Co., American Contract Bridge League Inc., Anderson Trucking Service Inc., ARA Bulk BV, Argosy International Inc., Blessey Marine Services Inc., Campbell Transportation Co. Inc., Continental AG, Danser Group, Dubbelman Container Transporten BV, Ernst Frankenbach Ltd. Liability Co., Haeger and Schmidt Logistics GmbH, Heartland Barge Management LLC, Ingram Marine Group, Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Co. Ltd., Kirby Corp., McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc., neska Container Line BV, Poh Tiong Choon Logistics Ltd., SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd, and Waalhaven Holding BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Dry cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Dry cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Dry cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Dry cargo barge - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Dry cargo barge - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Liquid cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Liquid cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Liquid cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Liquid cargo barge - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Liquid cargo barge - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABC India Ltd.

Exhibit 89: ABC India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: ABC India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ABC India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: ABC India Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Alter Logistics Co.

Exhibit 93: Alter Logistics Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alter Logistics Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Alter Logistics Co. - Key offerings

10.5 American Contract Bridge League Inc.

Exhibit 96: American Contract Bridge League Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: American Contract Bridge League Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: American Contract Bridge League Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Blessey Marine Services Inc.

Exhibit 99: Blessey Marine Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Blessey Marine Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Blessey Marine Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Continental AG

Exhibit 102: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 103: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 105: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.8 Danser Group

Exhibit 107: Danser Group - Overview



Exhibit 108: Danser Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Danser Group - Key offerings

10.9 Ingram Marine Group

Exhibit 110: Ingram Marine Group - Overview



Exhibit 111: Ingram Marine Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Ingram Marine Group - Key offerings

10.10 Kirby Corp.

Exhibit 113: Kirby Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Kirby Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Kirby Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Kirby Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 117: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 121: Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 122: Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

